Betty Katherine (Greene) Jameson, 86, of Magnolia passed away, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Greenbrier. She was born February 3, 1936 in Rosston to the late Weston Henry Greene and Alfa Jewel (Grant) Greene. She graduated from Stephens High School. Betty worked at Farmers Bank & Trust for 37 years, starting...
Former Deltic Timber Board Chairman Robert Calvert Nolan died Sunday, June 5 in El Dorado. Nolan, 80, is survived by his brother, Dr. Charles M. Nolan of Seattle; sister, Theodosia Nolan Roddy of New Orleans; son, Robert C. Nolan Jr. of El Dorado; and daughter, Carrie Elizabeth Nolan of Grapevine, TX.
The mid-year point approaches, which prompted us to think about what’s ahead for Magnolia and Columbia County during the next 12 months. There will be a new hotel under construction near SAU. Bids will be let for the next phase of U.S. 82 widening in Columbia County. PotlatchDeltic should be into its $130 million Waldo mill redux. There may be movement toward new housing construction in Magnolia during the next 12 months. Waiting to see what the Magnolia School District has planned for unspent economic stimulus funds resulting from COVID legislation. The city presses forward with property condemnations, and there could be some notable properties coming up. We expect to hear more from Albemarle Corporation about expanded operations at its Columbia County facilities. But other major companies – Anthony, Doman, Commercial Metals, Weyerhaeuser, Hydro-Alumax, Southern Aluminum, Texas CLT – all are quiet. SAU may surprise us but we suspect it is in a holding pattern with new facilities until the dust from Henderson State’s implosion settles. Lithium? This may later prove to be a transition period from 2020-21’s talk, to 2023-24 action. Change comes slowly in small-town South Arkansas, but it does come.
New athletic conference alignments have been announced for 2022-2024 by the Arkansas Activities Association. The most important change for Magnolia is its basketball conference shift from 4A-8 to 4A-7. In 4A-7, the Panthers will compete against Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Malvern and Nashville. In football, Magnolia will...
The Juneteenth National Independence Day becomes an official federal and state holiday on Monday. Government offices and financial institutions will be closed. There will be no regular mail delivery. Under the Juneteenth act, June 19 will be a “date specific” holiday with New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and...
Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado recently welcomed Sandy Davison as the club’s new director of golf. In his new position, Davison will oversee all golf operations for the 18-hole facility, which Golfweek recently named the Best Course You Can Play in Arkansas, and rated the course No. 38 on its “Top 100 Courses You Can Play in the U.S.” ranking.
A bond hearing for Tyreke Mitchell, charged with burglary, hitting his 3-year-old son, and possession of drugs did not reach a conclusion earlier this month in Judge David Talley’s 13th Judicial District Courtroom. However, a plea was made by his attorney, Caleb Baumgardner or El Dorado, for a lower...
Summer arrives in Magnolia at 4:13 a.m. Tuesday. The summer solstice stars when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, or 23.5 degrees north of the equator. Tuesday will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight, the most daylight of any day of 2022. Fall starts on...
Here are the latest clues for the 2022 Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Treasure Hunt. The $250 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. The festival is Friday and Saturday in Emerson.
The road building equipment is gone. The construction signs are down. Aside from some landscaping work, the most expensive highway construction project ever built in Columbia County is history. U.S. 82 from U.S. 79 to County Road 27 is now five continuous lanes of highway with rebuilt intersections, an improved railroad crossing, and a new bridge over Big Creek. The Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded the 5.77-mile project in January 2020 to J.B. James Construction of Baton Rouge, LA for $34,222,056.60. J.B. James Construction also built the 4.2 miles of five lane from County Road 525 to the north intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 79 north, which was bid in March 2016 for $22,175,162.47. James still has equipment and materials at a couple of marshalling yards but we expect them to be gone soon, as well. Until the next phase. The state is expected to bid the segment from CR 27 to the 82-Arkansas 98 intersection west of Waldo later this year. Also expected to be bid is the Union Pacific Railroad overpass on U.S. 82 west – a project that must be done before the widening work can be completed in western Columbia County.
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Wednesday, June 22, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault. Terrance Jarmall...
