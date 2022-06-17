Treat dad to a special prime rib dinner

Father’s Day is this weekend, and if you want to treat dad like a king, the Brown Palace has got some ideas.

Executive Chef Kim Moyle from the iconic The Brown Palace shows us how to prepare a delicious prime rib that will leave Dad feeling full of love — and just plain full.

If you’re looking to get out of the house? Celebrate at Ship Tavern, they are offering this legendary, Slow Roasted Prime Rib, prepared the same since 1952! Pricing starts at $75 and includes a flight of Four Roses Bourbon or Stranahan’s Whiskey. It’s the perfect recipe for Father’s Day!

Looking to really blow it out? Treat dad to a little TLC, compliments of The Spa at The Brown Palace – their special “Gentleman’s Journey” offering allows dad to choose from a full-body massage, pedicure, or deep-cleansing charcoal facial, with a cocktail and cigar to complete the experience.

If you’re looking to make the Brown Palace Prime Rib at home, here’s the recipe:

1 raw prime Rib

Seasoning mix as need

Seasoning mix is equal parts salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, thyme, onion powder, rosemary

Open the rib and place in an oven ready roasting pan. Remove excess blood by patting dry. Generously coat the top with the seasoning mix. Pre heat oven to 400*. Blast the rib in the hot oven for 20minutes. After 20 minutes, lower temperature to 275* and cook to an internal temperature of 101*. Let rest for 15 minutes before cutting or hold until service time.

For more information, head over to thebrownpalace.com .

