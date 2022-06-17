Stanley Cup Final away game watch parties in Denver
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche area headed to Tampa to take on the Lightning for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Ball Arena announced that it will host a watch party for both away games. The two watch parties at Ball Arena are in addition to the Avalanche Pepsi Zero Sugar Watch Party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria that will take place for every Stanley Cup Final game.
Here's what you can expect if you decided to go:
Ball Arena watch parties
- The watch parties will take place on June 20 and June 22
- The doors will open at 5 p.m.
- Tickets are $20 and they go on sale on Saturday, June 18
Watch parties on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria
- These watch parties are free for every game of the Stanley Cup Final
- There will be large video screens with full audio for the games
- Chances to win prices
- Events will start at 4 p.m. on game days
- No chairs or blankets will be allowed
- Standing room only
Game 2 information:
- Game 2 will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Ball Arena in Denver
- The game will start at 6 p.m.
- The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+
- Tickets are still available for Game 2 . They range from $650 to over $2,000
The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
