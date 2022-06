A Jeannette man is behind bars after police said he tried to run from a traffic stop and had several types of drugs in his SUV, according to court papers. Brandon A. Iapalucci, 28, told investigators that nine blue pills they found him in possession of were pressed fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration warned last year of an increase in fake prescription pills that are meant to look like legitimate medication but contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

JEANNETTE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO