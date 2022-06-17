ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qScb_0gEBxyXb00

Bills outlawing several types of semiautomatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds have won final approval in Delaware's Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

The bills received no Republican support. The magazine bill passed the House on a 23-18 vote Thursday, with three central Delaware Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in dissent.

It was then returned to the state Senate, which quickly signed off on a House amendment. The Senate also approved a House bill that bans a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms.

The bills now go to Democratic Gov. John Carney.

William Stapleford
4d ago

All the bills passed today go DIRECTLY against the sworn oath that eqch members on that board swore to. Like it or not they took an oath to Defend and protect both the US constitution and also the state constitution. If they wish to go against it then they should step down. The Delaware Bill of Rights clearly goes above and beyond the 2A. as stated here.20. Right to keep and bear arms.Section 20. A person has the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of self, family, home and State, and for hunting and recreational use. It then ends with rhe statement that ALL the Rights listed above are to be OUTSIDE OF GOVERNMENT control. These are Unconstitutional per the Delaware Constitution.WE DECLARE THAT EVERYTHING IN THIS ARTICLE IS RESERVED OUT OF THE GENERAL POWERS OF GOVERNMENT HEREINAFTER MENTIONED.

WMDT.com

Delaware groups react to gun reform passage

DOVER, Del. – The debate over gun reform in Delaware has been reignited after lawmakers passed a sweeping legislative package to ban the sale of assault style weapons, strengthen background checks, and limit large capacity magazines. Teri Murphy, Executive Director of the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, is celebrating...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Senate passes gun bills

By a 13-8 vote June 16, the Delaware Senate passed a ban on the sale of assault weapons, and the measure will now head to Gov. John Carney to be signed into law. The bill was one of six in a package aimed at tightening gun regulations in light of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The assault weapons ban and a measure intended to strengthen background checks had previously passed the House. Both the House and Senate passed a bill June 16 to prohibit the manufacture, sale, offer for sale, purchase, receipt, transfer or possession of an ammunition-feeding device with a capacity to accept more than 17 rounds of ammunition.
DELAWARE STATE
wypr.org

Could Maryland Democrats tip the scales during the GOP governor’s primary?

Kelly Schulz’s campaign for the Republican nomination for governor is warning its supporters that Democrats may soon be meddling in their primary. In one letter to supporters, Schulz senior campaign advisor Doug Mayer suggested that the Democratic party has focused advertisements against more moderate players instead of fringe Republicans who would have no chance during a general election in November.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

What’s going on with Delaware’s gun bills?

Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly has taken swift action to impose gun control measures in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas.  The bills aim to amend the state’s background check system, ban semi-automatic firearms, Glock switches and large-capacity magazines, prevent individuals under the age of 21 from accessing guns, and allow lawsuits against firearm industry members ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sen. Dave Wilson to run for re-election

Sen. David L. Wilson filed re-election June 21. In a press release, Wilson said he is seeking re-election to help the constituents of the 18th Senatorial District resolve issues and problems affecting their personal lives and those of their families. He also promises to continue to bring common-sense government to Legislative Hall in Dover.
DOVER, DE
WTOP

In Virginia, 2 primary races stand out

While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
VIRGINIA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

US Wind eyes Delaware locations for bringing submarine powerlines ashore

It appears increasingly likely that underwater powerlines from Maryland offshore wind projects will come ashore in Delaware. Both the US Wind and Øersted’s Skipjack projects are moving in the direction of moving electricity generated from wind turbines 19 miles offshore to a grid connection in Delaware. Indian River...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

988 can save lives in Delaware

Every year, millions of mental health emergency calls are made to 911 and other crisis lines. But, unfortunately, when in-person help is needed, often, the only response available is law enforcement – not a mental health professional. Law enforcement response to mental health crises often includes law enforcement tools...
DELAWARE STATE
