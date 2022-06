With the release of iOS 16 this year, Apple is taking steps towards eliminating the need for those pesky CAPTCHAs around the web. A new feature called Private Access Tokens will use a combination of details about your device and your Apple ID to inform a website that you are a legitimate user rather than a robot. In turn, this allows you to completely bypass the CAPTCHA step.

