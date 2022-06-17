ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner return their 'beergate' questionnaires to Durham police after Labour leaders both vowed to QUIT if they were fined over boozy lockdown curry

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner have returned questionnaires to police investigating the infamous Beergate saga.

A spokesman confirmed the senior party figures had responded to officers' questions over whether they had broken lockdown regulations during the event at Durham Miners Hall in April 30, 2021.

Durham Police is currently looking into his beer and curry night with aides in April last year, which Sir Keir insists was essential work during a local election campaign.

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open, but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Sir Keir previously confirmed he would 'do the right thing' and resign if he was fined by officers for breaching coronavirus restrictions at the time. Ms Rayner has also said she would stand down if issued with a fixed-penalty notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sONxD_0gEBxlJO00
Durham Police is currently looking into his beer and curry night with aides in April last year, which Sir Keir Starmer (pictured) insists was essential work during the election campaign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoqnO_0gEBxlJO00
Deputy leader Angela Rayner has also said she would stand down if issued with a fixed-penalty notice over the Durham Miners Hall event from April 2021

The scandal broke after the Labour leader was photographed swigging a beer in an MP's office last year following a day of campaigning in the local elections.

Despite denials stretching back three months, it emerged that Ms Rayner had also been present, along with Durham MP Mary Foy.

It has also emerged that the group of around 20 people shared a £200 curry at a time when buffet-style meals were banned.

Police initially refused to investigate, but later announced a U-turn after a string of revelations by the Daily Mail about what had really happened at Durham Miners Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUaU0_0gEBxlJO00
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner, pictured above at Parklife festival, have returned questionnaires to police investigating the Beergate saga 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFV8o_0gEBxlJO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3E3K_0gEBxlJO00
Both politicians have denied wrongdoing over the gathering with aides during the local election campaign in April last year

Both politicians have denied wrongdoing over the gathering with aides during the local election campaign in April last year, but have pledged to stand down if they are fined.

Labour has argued that food was consumed between work events, meaning it was within the rules.

While aides reportedly remain confident that the pair will follow in the footsteps of Dominic Cummings, who avoided police action after driving to Barnard Castle in 2020, they still likely face a nervous wait.

The questionnaires on the night in question - sent to around 15 people - are said to be lengthy and extremely detailed. They ask about a Consett AFC football shirt given to Sir Keir on the night, according to The Times.

Last month, Durham Constabulary announced they had reversed an earlier decision that no offence had been committed, after receiving 'significant new information'.

And just a weeks ago the Labour leader was grilled about his own alleged lockdown-breaching furore as he gleefully seized on Boris Johnson's confidence vote woes.

