Indian River County, FL – Mirtza, a local mother of two daughters, contacted The Inner Truth Project after learning that both of her daughters had been sexually assaulted. Not knowing what to do or how to help her children and the rest of her family, she had a hundred questions and a million emotions she was feeling. Having someone to speak with helped the family deal with a terrible situation that is far more common than most of us realize.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO