Shawn Johnson’s Baby Jett Knocks Back Drinks Like a College Student in Adorable Poolside Video

Click here to read the full article.

Stay cool for the summer by keeping hydrated like Shawn Johnson ’s 11-month-old son Jett . This cutie is committed to getting every last drop of water from his cup, and he does it in the most hilarious way.

In a new video Johnson posted to Instagram today, Jett is sitting at a table wearing his swimsuit. His hair is wet, and he’s taking a break from splashing around in the water behind him to drink some water. He’s gripping a plastic cup with both hands — then knocks back his head to try to reach the drops at the bottom. He looks ready to go to a college party with those handy drinking skills!

Johnson captioned the video, “lol I think he learned this from @andrewdeast .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson)

“When summer hits and it’s 100 degrees out,” she added in text over the video. Then, “big hydration guy.” He flings his whole head back every time, and it’s just so stinkin’ cute. Hydration and an ab workout at the same time!

The end of the video shows Jett munching on a snack while holding his 2-year-old sister Drew’s blue shoe in one hand. The shenanigans you get up to after having too much to drink is so relatable — and it’s one more way this baby is just like a college kid.

“Look at that smile,” Johnson added, as Jett shows his teeth through a mouthful of food and bounces in his chair. His joy is contagious, and despite the heat, he’s having the time of his life.

“It’s like a peek into his college years!😂” one person wrote. “That head toss 🤣🤣🤣,” added another. Someone else wrote, “Good to the last drop. 😂”

Jett definitely has the right idea because drinking water has never looked more fun!

These celebrity moms got painfully honest about their breastfeeding journeys.