Shawn Johnson’s Baby Jett Knocks Back Drinks Like a College Student in Adorable Poolside Video

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
Stay cool for the summer by keeping hydrated like Shawn Johnson ’s 11-month-old son Jett . This cutie is committed to getting every last drop of water from his cup, and he does it in the most hilarious way.

In a new video Johnson posted to Instagram today, Jett is sitting at a table wearing his swimsuit. His hair is wet, and he’s taking a break from splashing around in the water behind him to drink some water. He’s gripping a plastic cup with both hands — then knocks back his head to try to reach the drops at the bottom. He looks ready to go to a college party with those handy drinking skills!

Johnson captioned the video, “lol I think he learned this from @andrewdeast .”

A post shared by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson)

“When summer hits and it’s 100 degrees out,” she added in text over the video. Then, “big hydration guy.” He flings his whole head back every time, and it’s just so stinkin’ cute. Hydration and an ab workout at the same time!

The end of the video shows Jett munching on a snack while holding his 2-year-old sister Drew’s blue shoe in one hand. The shenanigans you get up to after having too much to drink is so relatable — and it’s one more way this baby is just like a college kid.

“Look at that smile,” Johnson added, as Jett shows his teeth through a mouthful of food and bounces in his chair. His joy is contagious, and despite the heat, he’s having the time of his life.

“It’s like a peek into his college years!😂” one person wrote. “That head toss 🤣🤣🤣,” added another. Someone else wrote, “Good to the last drop. 😂”

Jett definitely has the right idea because drinking water has never looked more fun!

These celebrity moms got painfully honest about their breastfeeding journeys.

shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
SheKnows

Esme’s Downfall on General Hospital Finally Appears Imminent but We Suspect a Twist Coming — Plus, Britt’s GIF Won the Week

Another week in Port Charles and it felt like General Hospital was serving up far too many of their second-tier storylines. With the truth about Marshall out, it seems it’s going to lead to another revelation. Spinelli is definitely behind Society Setups, but does anyone care? Dex working for Michael was an interesting twist, but it’s still a rehashed storyline. Finally, Britt going viral definitely stole the week.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Sets the Record Straight: ‘You Can Throw Your Hate Somewhere Else’

Characters don’t come a whole lot more outrageous than The Young and the Restless‘ Phyllis. Over the years, she’s crashed weddings, committed crimes and broken hearts. The one thing she hasn’t done, however, is jump into the body of portrayer Michelle Stafford like something out of a science-fiction movie (or, if we’re being honest, a bad soap plot).
MOVIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Welcomes First Baby

The Married at First Sight family continues to grow. The latest addition comes courtesy of Season 11 stars Woody and Amani Randall. They welcomed a baby boy on June 3. They named their son Reign Randall, the couple told PEOPLE. "It's still pretty early but we think he may look...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

