Florence County deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in 2-year-old Timmonsville murder case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Florence man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two years after a murder in Timmonsville.

Semori Seven McKnight of Florence is in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing in the March 25, 2020 killing of Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville , Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said.

Deputies issued a news release on Friday identifying McKnight as a suspect and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. They announced his arrest in a news release Saturday afternoon but did not release additional details.

In March 2021, Gibson’s father pleaded for justice for his son and said he left behind a 6-month-old girl who will never know her father.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 843-665-2121 ext. 327 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.