Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day
By Donna Vissman
Rutherford Source
4 days ago
If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most...
For those looking for fireworks to light up their festivities, News 2 has you covered. Here's a list of events happening in Middle Tennessee that will include live music, food vendors, activities, and of course FIREWORKS!
MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple who rescued what they believed to be a kitten turned out to be a little bit more than the average house cat. The couple took the kitten to an animal shelter near Nashville and told volunteers they found it on their back deck.
When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt Juliet. Click here for locations.
Two decades ago, painter Lisa Fox took a leap of faith and opened Leiper’s Creek Gallery in a vacated gas station in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Roughly 30 miles south of Nashville, Leiper’s Fork is a tiny thoroughfare that boasts an impressive array of art galleries, retail shops, The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, and a historic grocery and live music venue, Fox & Locke (formerly Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork). You won’t find major hotels or big box stores here — Leiper’s Fork is an enclave for arts and outdoor adventure, with a culture and history beloved by locals. Lisa Fox’s vision for Leiper’s Creek Gallery has played a key role in the development of this small but mighty community.
It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
Photo of Nashville skylinePhoto by Austin Wills (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Thomas Frist Jr. is the richest individual in Nashville. Frist has a total net worth of $17 billion.
Sign for Medley's Family DinerJohn Dabbs/Photographer. We headed out of town from Bonnaroo Monday morning and decided to find some local food to get the carnival fare out of our mouths. We happened to run into Medley's Diner on the Manchester Highway in Morrison, Tennessee. What we found was like a step back in time.
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Driver leaves the scene after a vehicle slams into a pole in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, a vehicle crashed into a pole in Nashville. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of McGavock Pike and Thomas Avenue [...]
Saturday, June 18, was “Freedom Day”, a street fair that culminated the annual three-day Juneteenth Festival organized by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation’s Vonchelle Stembridge. This year the street fair stretched out for three blocks in front of Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, instead of the usual one block, allowing for more craft and community vendors, more dancing and music, and more food vendors.
Another heat wave is hitting the region this week, and your car’s air conditioner is being pushed to the limit to keep you cool. Friends are trying to help a Dickson woman after a tree fell and nearly took her life. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 9...
Once a place of refuge for a fur-trader who became known as Nashville’s first citizen, then a hot spot for tourists hoping to get a glimpse of Tennessee history, and now the Demonbreun Cave sits empty and hidden along the Cumberland River
Early on the morning of Friday, June 17th, 2022, with his family by his side, after more than 93 years of life in this world, Joseph C. Bailey, M.D., of Murfreesboro, TN, in total peace passed on to the next one. He was many things to many people, among them...
I seem to remember a time when shopping at Goodwill or a similar thrift store was considered uncool or embarrassing - that is definitely not the case anymore. For some young people, thrifting is a fun thing to do with friends and an affordable way to add to their wardrobe - my daughter has countless items from thrift stores. For other folks, thrifting, and then reselling, has become a sweet little side hustle or even a full-time revenue stream. And somewhere in between are a bunch of people who just like to shop at thrift stores, hoping to find a really cool or unique item. One of those shoppers found a chair that has people talking.
First day of Summer and some may find it hard to breathe. From the NWS:. TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-220500- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 424 PM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until midnight CDT Tuesday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
Comments / 0