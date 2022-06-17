BetMGM, Carnival To Offer Sports Betting On Ships

Economically, an Alternative Trading System (ATS) may not afford to subscribe to every Exchange’s proprietary feed. ATSs use a mix of SIP feed, selected choice of proprietary feed(s), and vendor solutions to navigate the market in finding suitable liquidity for their clients. Instead of mandating ATSs to source market data other than the published data provided by the SROs, the SEC should consider extending the market data infrastructure rule - latency neutralization concept across Exchanges, ATSs, and Self-Aggregators. To achieve this and the protected-quote requirements we advocate for the use of time-lock encryption to make market data available securely in synchronized time. Be assured this is not another speed bump; time-lock would ensure no premature decryption of data.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO