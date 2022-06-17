Burlington County Scholastic League softball division all-stars, 2022

By now you have seen or heard about Buddy Kennedy's grand slam home run on fathers day, which was his first major league home run. The Millville high school alum had quite a weekend after being called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, hitting a single in his first MLB game, a triple on Saturday and drove a 3-0 fastball with the bases loaded for a grand slam, his first big-league home run on Sunday,.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO