The majority of Texas residents are in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis, according to a recent survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. As expected, most of the legalization supporters are Democrats and young - with 79% of Democrats and 70% of independents backing cannabis reform. Republicans followed suit in terms of demographics with 50% of Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation also supporting nationwide cannabis legalization.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO