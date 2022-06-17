ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

3 injured when small plane crashes in North Carolina

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Three people are in the hospital after a small plane crashed Thursday evening in Transylvania County.

According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in a remote wooded area near the edge of Camp Kahdalea on Morgan Mill Road.

Emergency crews found the wreckage of the single-engine Cessna 172, along with two of the three injured occupants. The third person had already gotten out of the woods and was taken to Transylvania Regional Hospital before being transferred to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The other two victims were taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Nobody from the camp was in the area where the plane went down.

Deputies said that the people on the plane did have ties to the camp.

The sheriff’s office said the plane appears to have been rented from Franklin Air Services, LLC.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

An inspector from the FAA is expected to visit the crash site on Friday to examine the wreckage.

