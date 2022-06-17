ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Stephens' Analysts Take On Roku - Walmart Partnership

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
Roku, Inc ROKU and Walmart Inc WMT enabled a seamless T-Commerce checkout experience for CTV viewers, permitting product purchases to take place in conjunction with an associated advertisement Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler noted. Roku will likely utilize targeting,...

