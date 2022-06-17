Read Stephens' Analysts Take On Roku - Walmart Partnership

A nearly 6% drop in the S&P 500 index last week spurred insider buying with insiders purchasing more than 4 times as much stock as they did the prior week, reversing three weeks of declining purchases. While we did not reach the levels of insider buying we saw in March 2020, where insider buying exceeded insider selling for two weeks in a row, insider selling was only 2 times the level of insider buying last week. The norm is often between 15 to 25 times. To be specific, the average Sell/Ratio over the last year was 22.53 and over the last 10 years was 27.43.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO