Chicago police release photos of car in downtown hit-and-run that seriously injured woman, 77

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

Chicago police released photos of an SUV wanted in connection with a downtown hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 77-year-old woman earlier this month.

CPD said the woman was in the crosswalk in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue just before 4 p.m. June 3 when a four-door white Kia Sportage hit her. The car appeared to be a 2010 to 2015 and has orange tape on its windshield, Chicago police said.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Michigan from Ontario Street.

The woman was seriously injured in the crash, CPD said.

According to city data, so far this year there have been 15,562 hit-and-runs in Chicago. That's down 4% from the same period last year, but is up from pre-pandemic years.

So far this year, 1,915 people have been injured in hit-and runs. That's up from both pandemic and pre-pandemic totals for the same period.

