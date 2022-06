COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine applauded the announcement of a review by the Public Utilities Commission on last week's power outages across the state. "On Wednesday, June 15, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced that it would conduct a review of all Ohio’s electric utilities related to electric power outages following storms that occurred on June 13th and actions that those utilities may or may not have taken," DeWine stated.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO