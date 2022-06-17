ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ernest and Celestine’ Sequel Highlights the Visual Glory of French 2D

By Lise Pedersen
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cheering crowd at France’s Annecy Festival got a sneak peek at the hugely anticipated sequel to French family hit “Ernest and Célestine” on Thursday. Jake Gyllenhaal Joined by Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union in Disney's 'Strange World'. “Ernest and Célestine: A Trip to...

SFGate

‘We Wrote a $500 Million Film’: Tarantino’s ‘Crazy’ Django/Zorro Film Hooked Antonio Banderas

Reports surfaced in 2019 that Quentin Tarantino was going to continue the “Django Unchained” universe on the big screen by adapting his own crossover comic book “Django/Zorro,” which finds the freed slave (played by Jamie Foxx in the film) teaming up with the masked vigilante. Tarantino courted comedian Jerrod Carmichael to write the script, and he even went to Antonio Banderas to get him to reprise the Zorro character he played in 1998’s “The Mask of Zorro” and 2005’s “The Legend of Zorro.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ at Paramount+ Renamed ‘1923’

Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time. It was announced Monday that the prequel series “1932” will now instead be known as “1923” and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former. Per the new logline, “1923” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also touch on the end of World War I, which occurred in 1918.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Whiskey Riff

Going Out In Your 30s, As Told By Eric Church Songs

Have you ever had one of those weekends where your body reminds you that you’re definitely too old to party like you used to, and you shouldn’t be doing that shit anymore?. And here’s how it usually goes, as told by Eric Church songs (because there’s an Eric Church song for everything).
MUSIC
SFGate

‘HA HA HA:’ Harry Styles’ Witty New Gucci Collection Is No Joke

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s face it: Harry Styles has been a fashion inspiration ever since he grew out his hair that one year and started wearing printed shirts unbuttoned down to there as a member of One Direction. But in his more recent, solo years, the singer has downright achieved fashion icon status, pushing the envelope and re-imagining sartorial tropes with both his on-stage and off-stage style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SFGate

'Elvis' and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the day of Austin Butler's final screen test for “Elvis," director Baz Luhrmann threw everything at him. Butler had spent five months building up to that moment, workshopping the role with Luhrmann, doing hair and make-up tests, rehearsing the songs. Against the odds, Butler had emerged as the unlikely favorite to land the role over more established names like Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort. But it wasn't official yet.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
SFGate

Review: 'Cabin Fever’ captures the horror of COVID cruise

“Cabin Fever: The Harrowing Journey of a Cruise Ship at the Dawn of a Pandemic” by Michael Smith and Jonathan Franklin (Doubleday) Imagine stepping off a dock in Buenos Aires in early March 2020 to board a ship with 1,242 fellow passengers and 586 crew members for a cruise around the tip of South America. You’ve heard about a virus making people sick in China and Italy and Spain, but it’s thousands of miles away. The prospect of touring the Falkland Islands, climbing Machu Picchu, and getting up close to a penguin colony in Chile far outweigh whatever dread you feel about global news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

‘We’re Here’ Uses Drag-tastic Stories to Explore Human Rights Issues

Would you like your social-justice messages delivered with a huge dose of glamour from three world-class drag queens? Then “We’re Here” is for you!. The premise is slyly subversive: Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela roll into a small town in a more conservative part of the country, seek out the LGBTQ+ community and allies there to perform in a drag show, drum up publicity for it, then unleash fabulousness into the universe.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Goes Back to (Mostly) Practical Orcs After ‘Hobbit’ CGI, Plus Female Orcs

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will harken back to Peter Jackson’s original trilogy by relying predominantly on practical effects and prosthetics in bringing the Orcs of Middle Earth to life. Jackson’s three “Lord of the Rings” films earned acclaim for showcasing practical creature makeup and prosthetics work, but Jackson notoriously went the CGI route in “The Hobbit” trilogy for Orc characters such as Azog and Bolg. Fans have long been critical of Jackson’s switch to CGI.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Show Sets September Premiere Date

The former cohost of “The View,” actress, comedian and Emmy winner is launching her own talk show, which has officially been cleared for national syndication and will premiere on Sept. 12, Variety has learned. More from Variety. The new show, titled “Sherri,” has been cleared in more than...
TV & VIDEOS
