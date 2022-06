WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine start arriving in other parts of the country following the FDA’s approval for children under the age of five, the wait continues here in Florida. This after a controversial decision was made by the governor to not pre-order shipments from the federal government. Florida was the only state in the country to not do so.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO