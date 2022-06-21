Diablo Immortal Review - Evil On The Go

Note: This article is filled with spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi, particularly "Part V." Read on at your own risk. There was a point during the early episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi that it really seemed like the show might be poised to address some deep, painful aspects of the Jedi mentor's character. We know that Obi-Wan spent some 19 years hanging out on Tatooine, ostensibly watching over a young Luke, planning for the day when the children of Anakin Skywalker might be ready to take on the emperor who corrupted their father. In the intervening time, however, it makes sense that Obi-Wan would have some stuff to work through, thanks to the fact that his failure as a Jedi and teacher allowed fascist monsters to rise to power in the galaxy. The show started with a very interesting twist, however: Obi-Wan didn't know that Anakin was still alive.

