ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diablo Immortal Review - Evil On The Go

By Alessandro Barbosa
Gamespot
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is little to question that Diablo Immortal is a big and richly produced Diablo entry. It looks great, it evolves the formula of action role-playing introduced in Diablo III and matches it acutely to the hardware it was originally designed for, and it strikes a good balance of making you...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Grim Horde

Sign In to follow. Follow Grim Horde, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Monster Princess

Sign In to follow. Follow Monster Princess, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Anvil Saga

Sign In to follow. Follow Anvil Saga, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmo#Video Game#Worldstone
Gamespot

Overwatch 2's Junker Queen Abilities Detailed Ahead Of Upcoming Beta

Junker Queen is Overwatch 2's newest hero, and Blizzard has finally given fans a more details about her abilities ahead of her debut in the game's second beta. A frontline tank, Junker Queen is all about getting up close and personal and dealing damage with her battle ax and scattergun shotgun. Melee attacks with the ax, as well as hits with her Carnage ability or ultimate ability, Rampage, will inflict wounds on enemies. Wounds not only deal damage over time to enemies, but heal Junker Queen thanks to her Adrenaline Rush passive ability.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

xiuzhen idle

Sign In to follow. Follow xiuzhen idle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Hunyadi Strategy

Sign In to follow. Follow Hunyadi Strategy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

BROKEN MIND

Sign In to follow. Follow BROKEN MIND, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Greed (Objectif 3D)

Sign In to follow. Follow Greed (Objectif 3D), and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Bubble Shot

Sign In to follow. Follow Bubble Shot, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 Trailer Breakdown: One More Journey Into The Upside Down

The trailer for the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 has arrived, and it sure is full of what you're been waiting for. The gang is going to war with the Upside Down one more time, only now it's Vecna they have to contend with, and he looks to be their most powerful foe yet--imagine if Eleven was an evil Upside Down demon that looked like Freddy Krueger.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Obi-Wan Kenobi Got Its Plot Twists Backward

Note: This article is filled with spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi, particularly "Part V." Read on at your own risk. There was a point during the early episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi that it really seemed like the show might be poised to address some deep, painful aspects of the Jedi mentor's character. We know that Obi-Wan spent some 19 years hanging out on Tatooine, ostensibly watching over a young Luke, planning for the day when the children of Anakin Skywalker might be ready to take on the emperor who corrupted their father. In the intervening time, however, it makes sense that Obi-Wan would have some stuff to work through, thanks to the fact that his failure as a Jedi and teacher allowed fascist monsters to rise to power in the galaxy. The show started with a very interesting twist, however: Obi-Wan didn't know that Anakin was still alive.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Sony To Reveal New Hardware Next Week, But Not A Console - Report

Sony reportedly has more hardware in development, as it's claimed that new headets and gaming monitors will be revealed in the coming weeks. This gear is said to be part of the new InZone line, and will feature three new headsets designed to cater to various price points. The InZone...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Best PS Vita Games Of All Time

The PS Vita remains one of the best handheld game consoles of ever. This is in large part due to its stellar design that was forward-thinking and premium in almost every way. The original Vita model even had an OLED screen--long before the Switch OLED existed. Sadly, it was probably a tad too pricey, and it didn't catch on like Sony's PSP had before it. As a result, the Vita had a short lifecycle and a small library of games. That said, the Vita had a great library of games, regardless. It also had the benefit of supporting remote play on PS4, which was effectively a smaller scale version of Xbox Cloud Gaming. We still have a lot of love for the Vita all these years later, so we decided to round up the best PS Vita games of all time (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Products May Be Revealed Next Week | GameSpot News

Sony reportedly has more hardware in development, as it's claimed that new headsets and gaming monitors will be revealed in the coming weeks. This gear is said to be part of the new InZone line, and will feature three new headsets designed to cater to various price points. Meanwhile, Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy