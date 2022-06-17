ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Letters to the Editor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do...

merrillfotonews.com

merrillfotonews.com

Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter

Kristine Terese (Heise) Nutter – faithful Christian, loving wife and mother, lifelong caretaker – died peacefully at her home in rural Merrill on June 16, 2022, following an extended battle with cancer and dementia. Kristine was born June 14, 1949, to Dr. Lawrence Heise and Frances (Grosskopf) Heise, the oldest of five girls. She was proud of her parents and followed their footsteps into health care, serving most of her career as a social worker. Kristine attended Valparaiso University, where she met her first husband, William Singleton. They were united in marriage on August 16, 1969, and although they later divorced, they always shared love for their children: Heidi Petersen of Schofield, Gretchen (Eric) Lorge of Kronenwetter; Kirsten (Adrian) Adshead of Madison; and Justin (Jason Erickson) Singleton of Milwaukee. She graduated with an MSW from Saint Louis University and spent decades counseling people through tough times and mental health challenges. During her final professional years, she focused on helping children recovering from severe trauma. In the late 1990s, Kristine met Bill Nutter, the man who made her final years so joyous. They married on October 5, 2001, and spent many happy years hunting and fishing, enjoying a good beer, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. In addition to her husband, children and their spouses, Kristine is survived by two sisters, Jeanne (Bruce) Foster of Valparaiso, IN, and Claire (Stan) Stanek of La Crescent, MN; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tom), Sarah, Jacob, Brian, Sophie, William, Oliver, Teddy, Charlie and Susannah; and one great-grandchild, Henry.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police seize cash, hundreds of doses of meth in Wausau traffic stop

A Wausau man is being held on a $25,000 bond after his arrest during a traffic stop that netted a major methamphetamine seizure, according to court documents. Vonzell Williams II, 44, faces three counts of possessing methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams, along with charges of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed June 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court, two days after his arrest.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead, 3 injured in Hwy. 49 crash

A single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three additional passengers was headed north on Hwy. 49 at County Hwy. I near Fremont and lost control in a left-hand curve. The vehicle rolled and came to rest at a line of trees on Hwy. I.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations

TOWNSHIP OF DAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews located a previously missing 6-year-old girl in Waupaca County early Sunday. Deputy Alec Brockman said the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters started searching for the girl after 10:25 p.m. Crews utilized canine tracking and aerial imagery from unmanned aircraft vehicles.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
newschannel20.com

Wisconsin tornado confirmed with winds between 86-110 miles per hour

Bowler, Wisc. (WLUK) — The National Weather Service's Green Bay office has confirmed a tornado touched down near Bowler, Wisconsin. The tornado was determined to be an EF1, meaning wind speeds were estimated to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour. EF1 is the second-lowest rating on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Traveling Baseball Team captures 10U Championship

The Merrill Traveling Baseball Team hosted their 2022 tournament on June 10-12, 2022. The Merrill 10U captured the 10U Championship by going 3-0. They defeated Medford, then Antigo, and topped Whitefish Bay 5-1 in the Championship game.
MERRILL, WI

