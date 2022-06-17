ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Dayton high school, University of Kentucky standout Mike Pratt dies at 73

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Mike Pratt The University of Kentucky men's basketball team beat Georgia 66-61 on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Elliott Hess | UK Athletics (Elliott Hess/Elliott Hess)

LEXINGTON, KY — Mike Pratt, a former Dayton high school and University of Kentucky standout basketball player, and longtime UK radio broadcaster, has died, according to UK athletics.

Pratt passed away Thursday at the age of 73 due to complications of cancer, according to CBS affiliate WKYT-TV in Lexington.

Mike Pratt played for the late Adolph Rupp at the University of Kentucky in the late 1960s and was a three-year starter and served as radio analyst for Kentucky basketball since 2001.

Pratt played high school basketball locally in Dayton at Meadowdale High School, graduating in 1966 and played in the North/South Ohio High School All-Star Game. He was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

At Kentucky, Pratt scored over 1,300 points and played along side the school’s all-time leading scorer, Dan Issel. Pratt was also a 1970 Academic All-American and second team All-American, as well as All-SEC in 1969 and 1970. He was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

Pratt also played two seasons for the ABA’s Kentucky Colonels in the 1970s and spent three years as an assistant coach at UNC-Charlotte before becoming head coach in 1978, coached the 49ers for four years.

Funeral arrangements for Pratt are still pending.

