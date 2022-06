AUSTIN, Texas — Elizabeth Rejino, 32, was 25 years old when she found herself in a relationship that threatened her life. “I got into a relationship, thought everything was going to be perfect,” she said. “I thought everything was going to be great. I was love bombed. All the red flags that you didn’t know were red flags at the time. [I] was promised the world, of course, and then it turned into a nightmare.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO