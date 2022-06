MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Grady man has died after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Senior Trooper Larry Thomas said the crash happened around 4 a.m. about 20 miles south of Montgomery. Dallas C. Missildine, 30, was fatally injured when the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Missildine was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

