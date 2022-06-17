Private equity creates 'big uncertainty' in gastroenterology, physician says
By Riz Hatton -
beckersasc.com
4 days ago
As private equity's influence in healthcare continues to grow, its effect on the gastroenterology industry remains murky. Ray Keate, MD, assistant professor of medicine at VCU Health in Richmond, Va., spoke with Becker's on June 14 to discuss the effects of private equity on gastroenterology. Editor's note: These responses...
YORK-The Sentara Healthcare System is currently hiring for a variety of roles, including positions at the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center (SRWMC) in Greater Williamsburg. Sentara is seeking to fill the position of a Registered Nurse Unit Coordinator for the Operating Room at SRWMC. Food service cooks are also needed...
The program, called VFM match, promises users that for every dollar spent using SNAP, they will get the same amount matched. They can use it to buy fresh produce, according to John Montgomery with the Dorey Park.
This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
Lego Group's recent announcement that it will build a new factory in Virginia has focused attention on the company's North American headquarters in Connecticut, with some industry watchers saying it may not be a good sign for the company's future in the state.
Expressing frustration with what they say are increasing incidents of violence at work, doctors at the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians are urging federal lawmakers to support a U.S. Senate bill that would give greater protections to health care workers. “I have been assaulted by patients hundreds of times — have been punched, kicked, spit […]
The post ‘Punched, kicked, spit on’: Va. health care workers say they face more violence since pandemic appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond won’t get another chance at a casino for now. Lawmakers met last week to go over amendments to the state budget, which included a provision for a study that would look into the revenue a state casino could generate in Petersburg. It blocks Richmond...
GLEN ALLEN, Va – Although a number of his amendments were voted down by the Democratic-controlled Senate, including the gas tax holiday, Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign the state’s budget. The governor has called for a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Tom Leonard’s in Glen Allen...
A PR memo obtained by Nexstar's WRIC shows that the LEGO group was prepared to distance itself from key aspects of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's legislative program during the announcement of their new factory in the state.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the state budget have met a mixed fate. Some cleared the General Assembly Friday and others such as his push for a gas-tax holiday were voted down on a bipartisan basis. Friday’s session comes as the governor and General Assembly are creeping toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan. It would take effect July 1. The governor did not seek changes to many of the budget provisions that would offer families and working people a range of tax relief, including one-time rebates.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 On Your Side concerned about overgrown property behind her home. Barbara Pearce hopes to at least speak with someone about what could be done to maintain the eight acres of brush now pushing onto her fence. ”I...
Virginia's red flag law has been used hundreds of times in the past two years, but not everyone is happy about it. And, Chesterfield County will soon be the only place in the U.S. where LEGOs are made. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week...
Petersburg – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will proclaim America's Independence Day on July 4, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with activities and programs. Families will enjoy the chance to meet founding father Patrick Henry portrayed by Charles Wissinger and...
Comments / 0