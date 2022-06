Bears second-round S Jaquan Brisker is preparing to make turnovers a big part of his game in Chicago this season. “That’s the standard around here, so creating turnovers is what we do,” Brisker said, via BearsWire.com. “And that was also in my DNA. I feel like I attack the ball. I attack the ball whether that’s forcing a fumble or whether that’s going for an interception. So I love being around the football and obviously getting it back for the offense.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO