ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

Mayo Clinic expert talks about prevention of heat illnesses with another heat wave on the way

myaustinminnesota.com
 4 days ago

As the temperature rises in the summer, so does the risk of heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. According to the National Weather Service, over the past 30 years, extreme heat has claimed more...

www.myaustinminnesota.com

Comments / 0

Related
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin Public Schools recognized by NSPRA with Digital Media Excellence Award

Austin Public Schools has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) with a Digital Media Excellence Award. NSPRA’s Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards “recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials, video/TV/radio programs, social media, and websites.”. Austin’s winning entry, in the Video (produced in-house)...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Solar-powered flashing stop signs to be installed at the intersection of 10th Drive and 5th Place SE after Austin City Council meeting Monday evening

The Austin City Council received a detailed presentation at their Monday meeting concerning the four-way stop at the intersection of 10th Drive and 5th Place SE. Local residents and businesses have brought forward concerns to the city and law enforcement about the number of near-miss crashes they have seen at the intersection from people not stopping at the four-way stop. Public Works Director Steven Lang stated to the council during the presentation that video cameras were installed at the intersection from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 1st, and from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on June 1st to monitor traffic, and Lang stated that the video surveillance showed what was termed “countless” clips of rolling stops, over 80 clips of vehicles slowing but clearly not stopping, six vehicles that blew through the stop sign without slowing and one near accident. Lang added that these incidents have been occurring despite the fact that from 2012 to July of 2019, the intersection averaged 2.4 crashes per year when it was a two-way stop, compared to 1.6 crashes per year from August of 2019 to the present time as a four-way stop. Austin Mayor Steve King spoke with KAUS during the “Meet the Mayor” segment of “Wright Here, Right Now” and stated that the stop signs will be replaced with solar-powered flashing stop signs to make stop signs on 10th Drive SE more visible, and to handle peak hour traffic effectively…
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 6/21/22

A Memorial Mass will be held for Helen Ann Krystosek, age 97 of Blooming Prairie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin School Board approves plan to propose operating levy increase as part of the November general election

The Austin Public School Board approved plans at their last monthly meeting to propose an operating levy increase as part of the general election on November 8th. Dr. Joey Page, Superintendent of the Austin Public Schools spoke with KAUS News and stated that if approved, the $470-per-pupil levy increase would generate approximately $2.4 million annually to help preserve class sizes and programs and stabilize the district’s finances, and he added that the levy increase is being sought because of a potential $3 million budget shortfall facing the district…
AUSTIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Mower County, MN
Health
County
Mower County, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

UPDATE- Glenville man killed in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday morning identified

A Glenville man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Kenworth semi well-drilling truck being driven by 45-year old Scott Lewis Kirton of Hammond, Wisconsin was southbound on I-35 at approximately 8:08 a.m. Monday morning when a blown tire caused Kirton to lose control of the vehicle. It then crossed the median and struck a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup being driven by a 22-year old Hunter Lee Robinson of Glenville at Exit 2 in Freeman Township.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin VFW baseball team falls to Winona 5-4 in 8 innings Saturday

The Austin VFW Post #1216 baseball team played host to Winona in a District 1 matchup at Marcusen Park Saturday, and although Austin rallied to tie the game at four apiece with three runs in the bottom of the 7th, it was Winona scoring in the top of the 8th to win by the score of 5-4.
AUSTIN, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man sentenced to supervised probation on felony fleeing a peace officer charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin man who was taken into custody on March 22nd, 2021 after allegedly brandishing a knife at police at an Austin apartment complex, and who also had avoided being taken into custody three days earlier after fleeing from authorities in a motor vehicle has been sentenced to supervised probation in Mower County District Court.
MOWER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy