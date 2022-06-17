ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Rosas issues Juneteenth Weekend proclamation

 4 days ago

Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas has proclaimed today through Sunday "Juneteenth Weekend" in the...

I.D.E.A. Coalition Announced at Jamestown Juneteenth Celebration

Several organizations and businesses announced the formation of the Chautauqua County I.D.E.A. Coalition, a cross-sector and collective initiative committed to pursuing Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (I.D.E.A.) strategies in the community, during last weekend's Juneteenth celebration in Jamestown. The I.D.E.A. Coalition's goal is to make Chautauqua County a place where everyone belongs and has opportunities to thrive, especially those who have been historically marginalized. They are committed to addressing, prioritizing, and giving voice to directly impacted by such things as racism and social injustice in the community.
JAMESTOWN, NY
City of Dunkirk Celebrates Juneteenth

Today is Juneteenth, which marks the anniversary of the last remaining slaves in the United States learning that they were free. The City of Dunkirk has been commemorating the occasion this weekend with its 26th annual Juneteenth celebration at Memorial Park. While the city has been celebrating Juneteenth since 1996, it didn't gain recognition as a federal holiday until last year. Dunkirk Juneteenth Committee Chair Loretta Torain says the day now has recognition it deserves...
DUNKIRK, NY
Early voting continues through June 26

Early voting for the June 28th primary continues today. Voting hours will be from 12 to 8 pm at four locations in Chautauqua County, including the County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, Board of Elections Office in Mayville, the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood and the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown. Early voting began on Saturday and will continue through Sunday, June 26.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Logo Revealed for 2022 Laurel Memorial Run

The committee for the Laurel Memorial Run/Walk has revealed the logo that will be used for this year's event. The winning logo was created by Jamestown High School student Lexi Holmes and will be used on the shirts for the event. Holmes' logo was selected as the winner from a group of six finalists in a recent online poll. The 26th annual Laurel Memorial Run/Walk will be held on Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th. The event is named after Laurel Hotelling, who lived with Down syndrome before her passing in 2017. It is held every July to honor people with disabilities.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Chautauqua County OFAS Director Honored as NYS Senate Woman of Distinction

Chautauqua County's Director of the Office for Aging Services (OFAS) has been honored as a 2022 New York State Senate Woman of Distinction. Dr. Mary Ann Spanos was recognized for her achievements and contributions to the community during a ceremony at Jamestown's Yassou Festival on Saturday. State Senator George Borrello says he nominated Dr. Spanos for her long-standing community service and the way she and her staff responded to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Jamestown High School Announces Commencement Speaker

Jamestown High School has announced that Katie Castro will serve as the school's 2022 Commencement Speaker. Mrs. Castro is a speaker, strategist and social entrepreneur who is committed to the catalyzation of movements through innovation, collaboration and social impact. JHS Principal Dana Williams says, "Katie Castro exemplifies the idea of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Goodell Sees Problems with New State Law on Body Armor Restrictions

A new law barring sales of bullet-proof vests to most civilians in New York State doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who allegedly murdered 10 people last month at a Buffalo supermarket. That gap is raising questions about the law's effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults. But that's not all -- Assemblyman Andrew Goodell says he sees other problems with the law, including the fact that it doesn't make it illegal to possess a bullet-proof vest...
BUFFALO, NY
Cutting the ribbon for Americold's newest cold storage facility

A number of local and county officials turned out for a grand opening ceremony held Tuesday for Americold's newest cold storage facility located on Williams Street in the town of Dunkirk. The facility includes 181,000 square feet of refrigerated warehousing space and will employ 60 new workers. The company's Chief Commercial Officer, Rob Chambers, was among those who spoke during the ceremony. He says it was an exciting day for the entire Americold family...
DUNKIRK, NY
One-Vehicle Crash in Town of Westfield Injures Three

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the incident occurred on Route 5 near 8th Avenue at about 1:30 PM. Deputies say 21-year-old Bisitt Welday of Roxbury, Massachusetts was traveling east on Route 5 when she lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash. Welday and a juvenile female were treated for minor injuries at the scene, while another passenger, 25-year-old Aman Asgedom of Roxbury, Massachusetts was treated for serious injuries by EMS and the County Medic and later transported to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Welday was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to keep right, and unlicensed operator. She will answer the charges in Westfield Town Court at a later date.
WESTFIELD, NY
Wendel Sees Increased County Sales Tax Revenues as a Mixed Bag

While Chautauqua County saw an increase in sales tax revenues in May compared to the same month last year, County Executive P.J. Wendel sees it as a mixed bag. A recent analysis by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that the county collected approximately $7.3 million in sales taxes for the month, which is 19.1% higher than May 2021. Wendel tells WDOE News that the downside is the effect that inflation is having on local residents. He cited rising gas prices as an example...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Jamestown woman arrested for violating Leandra's Law

A Jamestown woman has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs under Leandra's Law after a traffic stop on Route 60 in Gerry. State troopers from Jamestown say they pulled over 26-year-old Minerva Torres for traffic violations just after 10:00 PM Sunday. Torres was placed under arrest after failing several standard field sobriety tests. She was transported to SP Jamestown, where a State Police drug recognition expert determined that she was allegedly impaired by drugs. Torres also provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. Troopers say there were four children in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and they were turned over to a third party. Torres was processed, issued tickets and released to appear in Gerry Town Court next month.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown man charged with possession of stolen property

A Jamestown man has been charged after an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office into stolen property taken from a garage in the town of Harmony in May. 37-year-old Kirby Driggers of Jamestown was found to be in possession of the stolen property from that incident. On Friday, Driggers was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree and arraigned at Chautauqua County CAP Court. Driggers will answer the charge in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jamestown

The cause of a fire that damaged a home on Jamestown's northside remains under investigation. Jamestown city fire officials say crews were called to 25 Wilson Place around 5:30 am and the blaze was brought under control fairly quickly. Flames could be seen coming from the roof and attic area of the home. A portion of North Main Street was closed for a while so that crews could access a fire hydrant. There were no injuries. The occupants are being assisted by the local Red Cross.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Troopers arrest Sinclairville man for weapon possession

A Sinclairville man is facing criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree after a report of an intoxicated man attempting to fight people on Saturday. State troopers responded to the call at Hillside Estates Mobile Home Park in the village shortly after 6:45 PM. An investigation determined that 34-year-old Aaron Raynor was a convicted felon who allegedly possessed two rifles. Troopers placed Raynor under arrest and transported him to SP Jamestown, where he was processed and later released with an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in Gerry Town Court next month.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
Gerry Woman Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges in Silver Creek

A Gerry woman is facing drug and weapon charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apparent overdose Saturday afternoon in Silver Creek. Deputies responded to a vehicle on Jackson Street in the village shortly after 5:15 PM and found that one of the occupants, 36-year-old Amanda Sendall, was allegedly in possession of three separate controlled substances and a set of plastic stun gun knuckles. Sendall was charged with three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was later released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
Crash involving tanker truck and pickup closes down Route 20

The investigation continues into a crash involving a tanker truck hauling fuel and a pickup truck on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan. The crash was first reportedly shortly before 10:00 AM on the portion that crosses the New York State Thruway. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WDOE News that it appears the driver of the tanker truck that was carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was apparently trying to avoid hitting a tire that had come off an oncoming van...
SHERIDAN, NY
Lockport woman charged after crash in Hanover

A Lockport woman is accused of operating her auto while under the influence of alcohol after a crash in the town of Hanover Sunday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. 27-year-old Andreonna Mindoro has been charged with DWI, DWI per se, and following too closely. She will appear in Hanover Town Court on a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
21-year-old man faces felony weapon possession charge

Jamestown Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Monday after responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Forest and Newland Avenue that involved a man possessing a handgun. Police received several calls about the incident shortly before 11:30 am and were able to locate Kevaun Green, who allegedly had a loaded pistol in his possession. Green has been charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and obstructing governmental administration. The incident was also captured on a police traffic cam that was used in the investigation. Green was sent to the city jail to await arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY

