San Luis Obispo County, CA

Sheriff’s Deputies Safely Locate Missing Person

 4 days ago

Joseph Cox of Oceano on went missing June 15 and was found safe in Visalia June 17

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in finding an at-risk missing person, Joseph Cox.

On Friday, June 17, Cox made contact with his family and was safely located in Visalia. Cox was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, June 15, leaving his residence in Oceano.

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County.

