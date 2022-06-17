ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Body found in Lake Hartwell

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BViP0_0gEBrFuA00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Friday morning in Lake Hartwell.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the water close to Darwin Wright Park.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim was a man who had possibly been in the water for a day or two. His identity has not been released.

There is no foul play suspected, the coroner’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

3 hospitalized due to chemicals in pool

For this week's Mindful Monday we're giving you an inside look at a relaxing Drift Float and Spa in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on one local group that wants to help seniors afford fresh produce. Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel. Updated: 6 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Sports
FOX Carolina

Manhunt underway for wanted suspect who ran from multiple agencies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a wanted suspect who fled from multiple agencies on Monday. Anderson County deputies said they were attempting to serve a warrant but were unable to locate the suspect. They then requested help from the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

GCSO: Suspect in murder of Upstate couple now dead

The suspect in the double murder of an Upstate couple late last week died Monday as deputies were about to take him into custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says 57 year old, Jerry Willard Yancy died after deputies arrived at his hotel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate runaway 17-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located Zarra Jasmine Campos, a 17-year-old who ran away on Sunday. Deputies said Campos was last at around 3:00 p.m. today on Poplar Drive Extension in Greer, wearing a purple uniform shirt and tan shorts. They believe she left in a 2005 Kia Sedona van with SC tag TRS 594.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police investigate homicide in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. Police said they responded to a call on Florida Avenue around 2:52 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man in front of a residence’s yard with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Self […]
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Laurens. According to deputies, law enforcement is in the area of Paul Street and the suspect is in custody. There is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.
LAURENS, SC
thejournalonline.com

Work to free driver – Midway Road

Whitefield firefighters work to extricate the driver of a vehicle following a single vehicle wreck Friday night. It happened on Midway Road near Paradise Vista. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The driver was shaken up. Medshore and a QRV responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner: One person killed in Upstate shooting

One man has died after a shooting in Greenwood County, according to the coroner. The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says it was called to the emergency room at Self Regional Healthcare shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person who had been shot. The coroner says Darris Anthony...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy