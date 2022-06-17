ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SNAP replacement benefits available for Ohioans who lost food due to power outages

By Mahoning Matters staff
mahoningmatters.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who experienced food spoilage during recent power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Households can apply for replacement benefits if...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 1

