Upshur County, WV

Pennsylvania man identified as shooter killed in West Virginia Interstate shooting that injured a deputy

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

The West Virginia State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police have identified the shooter of the I-79 shooting in Upshur County.

38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania has been identified as the shooter.

State police spokesman Capt. Robert Maddy said the man got into a prone position with a rifle behind his vehicle, blocking both lanes.

Maddy says the man fired several rounds toward officers, striking an Upshur County sheriff’s deputy in the leg.

Officers returned fire, killing Brevosky.

The shooting prompted the interstate to be closed for several hours.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Comments / 10

William Jamison
4d ago

new legislation supposedly be aimed at the mentally ill. so how did this happen ? well if you ask me you don't catch mentally ill people before they buy an assault weapon. one out of thousands you stop from buying a gun. I'm a Democrat but I see why the Republicans are at odds with the Democrats on gun safety and reform laws. Red flag laws , background checks ,ect isn't going to make a big difference like some people believe it will.. only hurt who are responsible gun owners. I'm with the Republicans on sensible gun laws. last but not least , please no one comment on What I just text. if it isn't for you or about you then keep it moving. Ha ha Ki ki

Jim Sando
4d ago

Wow. A white guy with a gun. Who’d have ever thought that would happen? I think he was really a good guy with a gun…until he wasn’t!

