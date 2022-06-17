Pennsylvania man identified as shooter killed in West Virginia Interstate shooting that injured a deputy

The West Virginia State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police have identified the shooter of the I-79 shooting in Upshur County.

38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania has been identified as the shooter.

State police spokesman Capt. Robert Maddy said the man got into a prone position with a rifle behind his vehicle, blocking both lanes.

Maddy says the man fired several rounds toward officers, striking an Upshur County sheriff’s deputy in the leg.

Officers returned fire, killing Brevosky.

The shooting prompted the interstate to be closed for several hours.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.