ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Congressional candidates share their views at North Pinellas forum

By JIM McCONVILLE, Suncoast News Correspondent
suncoastnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM HARBOR — Who is the best candidate to be the Republican representative on the ballot for Florida’s 13th District congressional race?. Pinellas County voters got a first glimpse at those candidates running at the District 13 Primary Candidates Forum held at the Palm Harbor Library on June...

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Young conservatives are headed to Tampa

A conservative youth conference in Tampa next month will bring a slew of right-wing figureheads to the area, including some whose names keep coming up as a House select committee investigates the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Driving the news: The Tampa Convention Center is expecting 3,000 people at the three-day Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, meant to educate and train young conservatives on the principles of freedom and limited government, from July 22-24.Speakers include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., and GOP lawmakers like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Rick Scott, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert. Why it matters: Timing. The summit follows a batch of public hearings from the Jan. 6 select committee, which has been presenting evidence of how close the nation came to a full-blown constitutional crisis and producing consistent bombshell revelations suggesting that Trump incited violence that day at the Capitol.Go deeper: Why young Republicans love Tampa
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Protests Continue Amid Kenneth City Transition

Life goes on in Kenneth City as the faces inside Town Hall continue to change. Town manager Pete Cavalli gave The Gabber an update on who will be taking care of the town’s business in the weeks to come. A contract has been signed with Imagine That Performance, LLC, the firm recently approved by the council to handle the transition in the wake of recent multiple staff departures. The decision to retain the firm passed with a 3-2 vote, as the dissenting council members wanted to solicit bids first.
KENNETH CITY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Firm Named Florida Builder of the Year

Nautilus Homes was named Florida Builder of the Year by the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). No stranger to awards, the firm’s work is well-known locally. From an Antebellum-style home on the Manatee River we wrote about a couple of years ago to its ultra-chic architectural partnership on the En Pointe luxury condominiums on Golden Gate Point, Nautilus’ work has caught our eye before.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Pinellas County, FL
Government
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Pinellas County, FL
Elections
State
Illinois State
City
Hernando, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Palm Harbor, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Ron Desantis
Longboat Observer

Large boat moored in Longboat canal prompts examination of town rules

A simple question of maritime law has left a Longboat Key community flummoxed and the Town Commission searching for answers about how to find a suitable resolution. Kathy Callahan, the president of the homeowners association of Country Club Shores I and II, brought a detailed presentation to the June 6 commission meeting regarding a large boat that has been moored in the canal and making navigation problematic since November.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
nationworldnews.com

Lakeland Business Center’s Development Plan Sparks Neighborhood Protests

Croix Business Center in Lakeland is opposing plans to expand the center, saying it would dramatically change the use of the property. The business center, completed in 2000, is currently home to Premium Moving & Storage, Metro Dentalcare and Surf & Turf Direct. Owner Jackie Aldridge has applied for a...
LAKELAND, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco Schools seek solutions for disrespect, disruption

An increasing number of fights in Pasco County Schools prompted Superintendent Kurt Browning to issue a warning to students and parents in March. In essence, that message was: Fighting will not be allowed in district schools. If it happens, principals should refer students engaged in fighting for expulsion. In a...
fox13news.com

Legal community grapples with attorney's mysterious death

Lisa Westbury, who was a mother of two, was also a successful Tampa attorney who once worked for prominent defense attorney Barry Cohen, until his death. On the evening of Saturday, June 4, Lisa was found dead in her bedroom of her Ruskin home. Hillsborough County sheriff reports show her lifeless body was discovered by her 13 year old son.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Federal Budget#Keystone Pipeline#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Fraud#Congressional#Republican#The Palm Harbor Library#Democrat
stpetecatalyst.com

Express lane construction, new trails added to Pinellas funding list

New connections through corridors in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park are among new projects that Forward Pinellas is pushing to get funding for. The Forward Pinellas board has added 10 new prioritized transportation projects to its list and are now eligible to receive state and federal funding, according to the organization’s Friday press release.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

DeSantis unveils Florida State Guard

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard during a press conference in Madeira Beach on June 15. The 400-member Guard is charged with responding to emergency situations including hurricanes and other natural disasters. “By reestablishing the Florida State Guard we have a great opportunity to expand...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
suncoastnews.com

New agreement merges Pinellas’ 911 services

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners gave unanimous approval to an interlocal agreement June 7 that governs a new Pinellas Regional Information Management Enterprise system, AKA PRIME. PRIME includes the cities of Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Tarpon Springs, as well as the county’s Emergency Services Department and the...
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
suncoastnews.com

Planning Council considering millage rate hike, pay raises

CLEARWATER — Pinellas Planning Council has to bring in more money or cut costs to balance the budget for fiscal year 2023. The plan for now is a combination of the two. Forward Pinellas Board approved a proposed FY 2023 budget June 8 that includes a millage rate increase, as well as cuts to staff. Board Member and County Commissioner Dave Eggers voted no. Forward Pinellas serves as the county’s PPC and Metropolitan Planning Organization. PPC is the only one of the two required to adopt a balanced budget each year with an appropriate millage rate to fund its operations and maintain reserves.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County receives grant for Douglas Preserve

Pinellas County has received a $1.5 million grant to help offset the costs of aiding Dunedin in purchasing the Gladys E. Douglas Preserve. The city’s purchase of the property last year was a major milestone as Dunedin planned on connecting the land to an adjoining 55-acre lake, currently owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to create a nearly 100-acre public park.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy