Angelina Jolie may be able to land the biggest movie roles, but her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, knows how to land every move! The talented daughter of Angie, 47, and Brad Pitt, 58, tore up the dance floor in a video (seen here) released on YouTube by pro dance instructor Hamilton Evans on June 12. She and other members of her dance school, based out of the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California, danced to Doja Cat‘s new single “Vegas”, which is featured in the Elvis soundtrack. Shiloh, the second youngest of her five siblings, was featured front and center in the video and donned a casual outfit composed of a Beatles t-shirt, black sweatpants, and Vans sneakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO