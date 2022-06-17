ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's annual hunt for invasive Burmese pythons is set for August

wlrn.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades is slated to begin Aug. 5. The event typically draws hundreds from across the country....

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 weekly cases

Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Heat wave returns to the Sunshine State this week

It’s the first day of astronomical summer, and temperatures are about to heat up across the Southeastern United States. The second heat wave over the course of two weeks is slated to arrive to most of Florida by Wednesday. Last week, Floridians experienced the first substantial heat wave of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wlrn.org

Florida fights proposed temporary injunction on 15-week abortion limit

Attorneys for the state are fighting an attempt to block a 15-week abortion limit that is slated to take effect July 1. Lawyers in Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a 29-page document Monday urging Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper to reject a request by abortion clinics and a doctor for a temporary injunction against the limit, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in April.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wlrn.org

The Race to Alaska is 750 miles, on a boat, with no motors and no support

An annual boat race that started Monday in Washington state has some pretty challenging rules - no motors, no support, 750 miles to the finish line in Alaska. People can sail, kayak, row. One Washingtonian has even paddleboarded. Janice Mason is among those competing in the Race to Alaska this year. She's a former Olympic rower for Canada and a multi-year veteran of this race. She's paddling a tandem kayak with her partner, Ian Graeme. And she joins us now from British Columbia, where she's on a quick break. Thanks for joining us.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy