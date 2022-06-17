ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: What do you think about this record, $60 million listing in Texas?

By Julianna Russ
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A record, $60 million listing on nine acres was put on the market in Houston on May 24. The listing for The Lodge in Hunters Creek was made by Icon Global.

The listing said the 22,000-square-foot mansion took six years to build and was completed in 2005.

Austin paradise lands on 2022 ‘Best Bars in America’ list

The home is “European Chateau-inspired” and “built for privacy, security and to withstand next centuries,” the release said.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272L73_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsEi2_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QupNJ_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onjkQ_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8qMc_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQe0h_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IhtX_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46D3sA_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uqGf_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gWGU_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbFSI_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6lTa_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixETB_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kkhxs_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbUyw_0gEBq65500
    (Photo from Icon Global)

The property was listed as the highest published luxury residential list price in Texas, according to a release.

A 3,500-square-foot guest home, additional staff quarters and collectors garages were also included in the listing.

