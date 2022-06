NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Dept., the incident happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Monroe Place. That's near Brunswick Avenue, and it's in the Larchmont section of the city. It's also right down the street from Larchmont Elementary School.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO