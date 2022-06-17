ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Katie Boulter rates her week in Birmingham as ‘huge step forward’ despite defeat

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dg1NN_0gEBpmuR00

Katie Boulter rated her week in Birmingham as a “huge step forward” after losing to former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.

The British player claimed the best win of her career by ranking against Alison Riske in the first round and then knocked out former top-10 star Caroline Garcia, but second seed Halep showed her class in a 6-4 6-1 victory.

Boulter said: “I’m always probably my biggest critic so for the moment it will be difficult for me to say I’m feeling pretty good about today but, as my coach reminded me, I would have signed for this two weeks ago, three weeks ago, four weeks ago, so I cannot complain at all.

“I know I’m going to be very positive about this week. It’s a huge step forward for me. I’ve played some of my best tennis. I think I can be playing these weeks week in, week out, and that’s where I want to be.”

Boulter, who only returned from nearly three months out with a leg injury in Nottingham last week, matched her opponent impressively for the first eight games.

She then saved three break points at 4-4 only to double fault on the fourth, and Halep seized the opportunity to pull away from her opponent.

The Romanian is playing her first grass-court tournament since her stunning Wimbledon victory over Serena Williams in the 2019 final after injury ruled her out last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd9pG_0gEBpmuR00
Simona Halep proved too strong for Katie Boulter (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

But it has not taken Halep long to find her feet again and her relentlessness from the baseline broke down the power game of Boulter, who lost five service games in a row.

Boulter, 25, has also been given wild cards for Eastbourne next week and Wimbledon the week after, while her performances here will see her ranking rise to 127.

Her sights are set much higher, if her body will cooperate, and Boulter said of Halep: “She’s clearly one of the best tennis players out there.

“So, for me to be able to stand out there and feel like I can compete and win the match – I really did feel if I brought a bit more game today, then it would have been closer and it would have been a tough match for both of us.

I've been edging closer each time I've been back from injury and hopefully now I can be here to stay.

“To play someone of that calibre, it’s important for me to do that week in, week out because that’s when I’m going to get my results.

“Especially the grass where I can use opportunities with wild cards, that’s really important to me because it helps me skip a couple of levels and get back to where I want to be. But I’ve been edging closer each time I’ve been back from injury and hopefully now I can be here to stay.”

In the last four, Halep will take on Nottingham champion Beatriz Haddad Maia, who continued her winning run with a 6-3 6-2 victory over third seed Camila Giorgi.

Also through to the semi-finals are sixth seed Sorana Cirstea and eighth seed Zhang Shuai, who will face each other.

Cirstea made it a very good day for Romania by coming from a set down to defeat Donna Vekic 5-7 6-3 6-4 before China’s Zhang saw off Dayana Yastremska 7-5 6-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGbCk_0gEBpmuR00
Coco Gauff has taken her strong form onto the grass in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP) (AP)

At the Bett1 Open in Berlin, French Open runner-up Coco Gauff continued her fine form by defeating last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova 7-5 6-4 to move to within one victory of a top-10 debut.

Gauff will next face top seed Ons Jabeur, who recovered from a set down to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7 (3) 6-3 6-2.

Maria Sakkari eased to a 6-0 6-3 win over Daria Kasatkina to set up a semi-final clash with eighth seed Belinda Bencic, who was a 3-6 6-3 6-3 winner over Veronika Kudermetova.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage both pull off impressive Eastbourne wins

Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage secured career-best victories on a memorable day for the British contingent at the Rothesay International Eastbourne. Boulter kicked off proceeding with a dramatic 1-6 6-4 6-4 success over last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova to progress into the third round at Devonshire Park. It...
TENNIS
newschain

Serena Williams admits to doubts over whether she would play again

Serena Williams marked her comeback appearance with victory at the Rothesay International Eastbourne and admitted afterwards she feared there would never be a return to tennis. An injury to her right leg at Wimbledon last summer saw the 23-time grand slam singles champion sidelined from the WTA Tour for a...
TENNIS
newschain

Another career-best win for in-form Katie Boulter

British number four Katie Boulter roared back from almost suffering a first-set bagel to dump out last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the Rothesay International Eastbourne. The 25-year-old trailed 5-0 inside half an hour to the world number seven but after she got on...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
newschain

Life begins at 40 for William

The old adage that “Life begins at 40” may be true for the Duke of Cambridge as he gears up for a more prominent role in the decade ahead. William appears ready to embark on the next step of his life in the monarchy that will ultimately see him become king after channelling his efforts into issues like mental health, homelessness and protecting the environment.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#British#Romanian
newschain

O’Donoghue has lots to look forward to with Pearling Path

Fledgling trainer John O’Donoghue is excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for his Royal Ascot runner-up Pearling Path. After previous stints as head lad to David O’Meara and assistant to Roger Varian, O’Donoghue returned to Ireland last year to take the lead at Currabeg Stables, formerly occupied by the great John Oxx.
SPORTS
newschain

No 10: Johnson will not give in to rail union demands

Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the public on notice for further strike action as Downing Street said it would “not give in” to demands from the rail unions. Mr Johnson warned commuters they must be ready to “stay the course” and urged rail bosses and unions to agree on a modernisation package to safeguard the future of the industry.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Senators say agreement on gun violence compromise is at hand

Senators in Washington DC have moved to the brink of an agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, the Democrats’ lead negotiator has said. The move potentially sets up votes this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress’s response to the mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Brooks Koepka set to join LIV Golf but fellow major champions not interested

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the PA news agency understands. Koepka, whose brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month, is expected to play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament – which has a prize fund of 25 million US dollars – in Portland, Oregon, next week.
PORTLAND, OR
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy