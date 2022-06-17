WNY is now at “Low COVID Level”

A former State Trooper from Bradford was killed in a motorcycle accident in Indiana on Sunday. According to the Indiana State Police, 54-year-old Martin Henneman was traveling on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, Indiana, when a mechanical issue caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and go off the roadway where he came to an abrupt stop.
The Elk County Coroner has identified the fatal fire victim in St. Marys Sunday. Coroner Michelle A. Muccio-Krise released that 65-year-old Timothy A. Beardsley of 140 Washington Street was the lone occupant in an apartment of a multi-unit structure that caught fire Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.
