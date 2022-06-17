ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Seven Michigan communities to receive funding to build modular homes

By Alisha Dixon
 4 days ago
Governor Whitmer announced Friday that seven local government and nonprofit organizations in Michigan will receive nearly $1.4 million to construct seven modular build/modified technology homes.

The grants, Whitmer said, will reduce the timeline for single-family home construction and will allow housing to be made available for immediate occupancy.

“We need to work together to build more attainable, affordable housing so Michiganders have a place to call home,” Governor Whitmer said in a press release.

“These grants will incentivize the construction of affordable housing, reduce the build timeline, and ensure families can move in immediately. Getting this done will empower workers and have a positive effect on local economies. Let’s continue working together to increase the supply of affordable housing, and build on the bipartisan investments we have made in the Building Michigan Together Plan.”

An initiative from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) MOD , the project provides governments, nonprofit organizations, and housing associations with up to $200,000 in construction financing through a repayable loan to create modular build/modified technology homes.

The goal of the program, MSHDA said, is to recycle and generate funding to build seven additional homes, which will bring the program total to 14 modular build/modified technology homes.

“The roadblocks impacting the creation of equitable pathways to quality, attainable housing requires creative solutions, which is exactly what the MSHDA MOD program delivers,” said Tonya Joy, MSHDA Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division director.

“By leveraging modular builds and modified technology homes, communities across Michigan can quickly scale their workforce housing to support local economic growth and development.”

Construction is set to begin this summer and is expected to be completed in late 2023 or early 2024. The Genesee County Land Bank Authority will be a modular tri-plex build, a first for the MSHDA MOD program. To date, 12 modular homes have been completed and sold.

Communities/organizations receiving MSHDA MOD loans include:

Community or Organization City MOD Loan Amount
City of Albion Albion $200,000
Detroit Land Bank Authority Detroit $200,000
Four County Community Foundation Imlay City $200,000
Genesee County Land Bank Authority Flint $196,000
Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Three Rivers $200,000
Jones Construction and Development LDHA Detroit $200,000
Village of Cassopolis Cassopolis $200,000

To learn more about the Michigan MOD program, click here .

hotflash's
4d ago

it would be nice if they built homes here in Muskegon Michigan for the low-income families such as people on SSI or seniors or the disabled veterans.

Lake breezes
4d ago

how about building some modular homes or low income housing simple homes here in Marquette Michigan to ease the housing crisis?

Mrs. Pills
4d ago

Funny how all the funding is directed to the mitten and never the UP, great job of covering the whole state of Michigan. I guess the UP is only a part of the state in when everyone comes up here to vacation, fish, and hunt! Maybe the UP can just finish the separation and become it's own state since everyone in Lansing doesn't acknowledge the UP until they need a vacation spot! 🙄😉

