ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton steps back in time for racing fix ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6Jam_0gEBpSCn00

Lewis Hamilton has found a temporary cure to racing with a bad back as the seven-time Formula One world champion got his hands on a retro games console ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout the 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend.

Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce.

But the move exaggerated the bouncing – also known as porpoising – with the FIA, the sport’s governing body, now taking the decision to step in and attempt to make the sport safer.

Hamilton underwent acupuncture and cryotherapy to get in better shape for his arrival in Montreal.

But he also found time to put in a few laps on a Sega Genesis – known as a Mega Drive in the United Kingdom – playing a game named after his racing idol.

“I just had this itch to play old games,” he said.

“I’ve just bought an old Nintendo 64…I didn’t buy it, I found it in my storage. Then I went and got Goldeneye.

“When I landed I went to get Mario Kart but they didn’t have a Nintendo 64 so I bought a Sega Genesis, and they had the Senna game and I was like – this is perfect!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdNFl_0gEBpSCn00
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the drivers’ press conference (Paul Chiasson/AP) (AP)

“So I’ve been spending the last couple of nights driving the Senna game. But I’m not that quick on it!”

Hamilton took to Instagram to keep fans updated on his progress: “Got myself a Sega Genesis and of course, Ayrton Senna’s Super Monaco GP II. I loved this game as a kid and still do now. Still holds up!

“Naturally I got super competitive with myself. My personal best right now is a 49 second lap, pretty sure I can beat that tho. That was only after a few tries. I’ll let you all know when I beat it.”

After revealing his purchase in the driver’s press conference on Friday, Hamilton shared a joke with 2021 title rival Max Verstappen, who asked if there were any porpoising issues on the game.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tees Spirit poised for Curragh assignment

Tees Spirit is likely to attempt to continue his rapid rise through the sprinting ranks in the Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap at the Curragh on Sunday. The four-year-old was an emotional winner of the Dash at Epsom on Derby Day for trainer Adrian Nicholls, as it came on the fifth anniversary of his father David’s death.
WORLD
newschain

40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday. William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
newschain

Royal family release heart-warming Father’s Day photographs through the ages

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have released heartwarming family photographs through the ages to mark Father’s Day. William issued a picture of himself beaming and surrounded by his children on a holiday in the Middle East, while the Queen and Charles shared old photos through their official Twitter accounts.
WORLD
newschain

Inmate sentenced to die for killing guards during escape from prison bus

A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die. A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose for shooting to death Sgt Christopher Monica and Sgt Curtis Billue in June 2017, news outlets reported.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Grand Prix#Super Monaco Gp#Mercedes#Fia
newschain

Wayne Pivac knows Wales face ‘ultimate challenge’ in South Africa

Wayne Pivac believes that Wales face “probably the ultimate challenge” in tackling world champions South Africa away from home at altitude. Wales are also on the back of a poor Guinness Six Nations campaign that ended with a dismal home defeat against Italy three months ago. They now...
RUGBY
newschain

Life begins at 40 for William

The old adage that “Life begins at 40” may be true for the Duke of Cambridge as he gears up for a more prominent role in the decade ahead. William appears ready to embark on the next step of his life in the monarchy that will ultimately see him become king after channelling his efforts into issues like mental health, homelessness and protecting the environment.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

British troops must prepare to fight in Europe once again, says Army chief

The new head of the Army has said British troops must prepare “to fight in Europe once again” as the conflict in Ukraine continues. General Sir Patrick Sanders took over from General Sir Mark Carleton Smith on Monday and wrote to his charges about the challenges they face, The Sun first reported.
MILITARY
newschain

Danny Care enjoying surprise England recall after clearing air with Eddie Jones

Danny Care intends to take full advantage of his surprise England recall by throwing off the shackles of overthinking. Care came on as a second-half replacement in Sunday’s rout by the Barbarians at Twickenham, ending his near four-year international exile that was a result of falling out with Eddie Jones in 2018.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Nunthorpe entry to be made for speed queen Dramatised

Impressive Queen Mary winner Dramatised will get an entry in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York. The Karl Burke-trained two-year-old scorched the Ascot turf last week, never looking in any danger in cruising to victory by a length and three-quarters. In the immediate aftermath owner Steve Parkin mentioned the Lowther...
SPORTS
newschain

Unwell Ben Stokes sits out training ahead of final Test against New Zealand

England captain Ben Stokes missed training on Tuesday, 48 hours out from the start of the Headingley Test. Stokes was conspicuous by his absence as the rest of the squad began preparations for the final match of the LV= Insurance Series against New Zealand, having reported feeling unwell. An England...
SPORTS
newschain

Oscula the star attraction on big afternoon for Carlisle

Oscula sets the standard in the British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes at Carlisle on Wednesday, which also sees the historic Carlisle Bell run. The George Boughey-trained filly won the Woodcote at Epsom last year before going on to claim Group Three glory in France, as well as finishing third in the Prix Marcel Boussac.
SPORTS
newschain

No 10: Johnson will not give in to rail union demands

Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the public on notice for further strike action as Downing Street said it would “not give in” to demands from the rail unions. Mr Johnson warned commuters they must be ready to “stay the course” and urged rail bosses and unions to agree on a modernisation package to safeguard the future of the industry.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy