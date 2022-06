FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Cell phone video taken during the arrest of a man who later died is providing new insight of what happened last week in Fletcher. Christopher Hensley died after a struggle with police, the department says. News 13 sat down with the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) to review what’s seen on witness video, as the community waits for answers in the State Bureau of Investigation's own investigation.

FLETCHER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO