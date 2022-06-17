City of Bradford Police visit Kindness Kids Arts & Crafts Camp

On June 18th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Aaron Raynor, 34, of Sinclairville, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. The Troopers and Chautauqua County Deputies responded to Hillside Estates Mobile Home Park for a report of an intoxicated subject, later identified as Raynor, attempting to fight people. While on scene, the responding officers received information that Raynor was a convicted felon and in possession of firearms. Subsequent investigation confirmed that Raynor was a felon and that he was in possession of two rifles. Raynor was placed under arrest, processed at SP Jamestown and released with an appearance ticket. Raynor is scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry Court next month.
