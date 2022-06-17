ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

City of Bradford Police visit Kindness Kids Arts & Crafts Camp

By Nick Youngs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Bradford police were invited to the 6-8 year old...

Comments / 0

Arrest Made in Reid’s Food Barn Robbery

An arrest has been made in the February robbery at an Olean Supermarket. Olean Police arrested 32-year-old Patrick M. Hirliman Tuesday. Hirliman is charged with Robbery in the 3rd degree and Petit Larceny in connection with the February 3rd, 2022, robbery of Ried’s Food Barn. Hirliman was arraigned in...
OLEAN, NY
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On June 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Holland arrested Dominic G. Mecca., 57, of Orchard Park, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. During a traffic stop on Fuhrmann Blvd in the city of Buffalo, Mecca was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Mecca had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Mecca had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston where he refused a blood test.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
eriereader.com

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Join us for a relaxed Sunday afternoon at our winery/distillery/brewery in Westfield, NY! Grab a beer, a new summer cocktail, or a glass of wine to enjoy with food by Alexander's Pop-up! Please note that we do not accept reservations. All service & seating is first come, first served. Our max group size is 10, and our seating and service best accommodates groups of 6 or fewer Please no outside alcohol or food.
WESTFIELD, NY
wesb.com

Limestone Dog Missing Since Thursday

A Limestone Dog has been reported missing since Thursday. According to the New York State – Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page, a 11 year old Jack Russell named Jax went missing in Limestone. For more info or to contact Jax’s owner, click here: https://www.pawboost.com/p/8032889. Lost or...
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Resident Allegedly Caught Red Handed Following Weekend Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 20-year-old Jamestown resident was allegedly caught red handed with several liquor bottles stolen from a westside business over the weekend. The Jamestown Police Department, along with Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the reported burglary in progress just after midnight on Sunday. Following an investigation,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Humane Society Dog Kennel At Full Capacity, Group Waives Adoption Fees

JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s dog kennel has reached full capacity, with the non-profit animal group now waiving adoption fees to clear the shelter. “We are above capacity, it’s kind of a crisis situation. We’re really, we’ve got everybody who can be adopted is available for adoption. The three guys running around in here are available. All our kennels are full, we have dogs everywhere,” said animal wellness director, Danny Reynolds.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Fire Companies Release Statements on Henneman Passing

The McKean County District Attorney and local fire companies are expressing sympathy for the death of former State Trooper and Fire Marshal Martin Henneman. Bradford City Firefighters released a statement saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with Marty and his family. We worked closely with Marty over the years. May he Rest In Peace.”
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

St. Marys Fire Fatality Identified

The Elk County Coroner has identified the fatal fire victim in St. Marys Sunday. Coroner Michelle A. Muccio-Krise released that 65-year-old Timothy A. Beardsley of 140 Washington Street was the lone occupant in an apartment of a multi-unit structure that caught fire Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELK COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Gerry Woman Arrested After Silver Creek Car Overdose

A Gerry woman was arrested on drug and weapon charges in Silver Creek on Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Amanda S. Sendall with Criminal Possession Of A Weapon and 3 Counts of Criminal Possession Of A Controlled Substance. The charges stem from the report...
GERRY, NY
wesb.com

Henneman Killed in Indiana Motorcycle Crash

A former State Trooper from Bradford was killed in a motorcycle accident in Indiana on Sunday. According to the Indiana State Police, 54-year-old Martin Henneman was traveling on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, Indiana, when a mechanical issue caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and go off the roadway where he came to an abrupt stop.
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Friendship Man Jailed

A Friendship man is in Allegany County jail following reports of Forcible touching of a child. According to reports, 49 year old Matthew Cobado was arrested on June 15th on charges of Forcible touching, acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17, sex abuse to a person less than 14years old, and sex abuse of a person less than 13 years old.
FRIENDSHIP, NY
nyspnews.com

Leandra's Law arrest in Gerry

On June 19th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Minerva Torres, 26, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Leandra’s Law. Torres was pulled over on Route 60 in Gerry for traffic violations and after failing several SFSTs, Torres was placed under arrest. Torres was transported to SP Jamestown where she was evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert and determined to be impaired by drugs. Torres provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua and was then transported back to SP Jamestown where she was processed, issued tickets and released. Torres is scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry Court next month. The four children that were in Torres’ vehicle at the time of the traffic stop had been turned over to a third party.
GERRY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gerry Woman Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges in Silver Creek

A Gerry woman is facing drug and weapon charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apparent overdose Saturday afternoon in Silver Creek. Deputies responded to a vehicle on Jackson Street in the village shortly after 5:15 PM and found that one of the occupants, 36-year-old Amanda Sendall, was allegedly in possession of three separate controlled substances and a set of plastic stun gun knuckles. Sendall was charged with three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was later released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Attempting to Illegally Purchase Firearm Due in Court Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who reportedly attempted to illegally purchase a firearm in Tionesta is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 42-year-old Michael Lynn Strohl, of Jackson Center, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Hundreds Take Part In Free Recycling Day In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Hundreds of people took part in a free community recycling day over the weekend, highlighting the importance of appropriately salvaging what otherwise would be waste. Hosted by the Jamestown Cummins Plant each year, the goal aims to get the community involved in recycling. As Health, Safety, Environmental...
LAKEWOOD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jamestown

The cause of a fire that damaged a home on Jamestown's northside remains under investigation. Jamestown city fire officials say crews were called to 25 Wilson Place around 5:30 am and the blaze was brought under control fairly quickly. Flames could be seen coming from the roof and attic area of the home. A portion of North Main Street was closed for a while so that crews could access a fire hydrant. There were no injuries. The occupants are being assisted by the local Red Cross.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Sinclairville resident arrested for Weapon Possession

On June 18th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Aaron Raynor, 34, of Sinclairville, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. The Troopers and Chautauqua County Deputies responded to Hillside Estates Mobile Home Park for a report of an intoxicated subject, later identified as Raynor, attempting to fight people. While on scene, the responding officers received information that Raynor was a convicted felon and in possession of firearms. Subsequent investigation confirmed that Raynor was a felon and that he was in possession of two rifles. Raynor was placed under arrest, processed at SP Jamestown and released with an appearance ticket. Raynor is scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry Court next month.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY

