ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner arrested in Ohio on OVI charge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkCTW_0gEBpCKP00

“Anchorman” actor David Koechner was arrested in southern Ohio earlier this month on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired, authorities said.

Koechner, 59, told authorities he was driving from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to a Comic Con event in Huntington, West Virginia, when he was pulled over by state troopers at 1:47 a.m. EDT on June 4, WJW-TV reported.

Koechner, who also has starred in “The Office,” was taken into custody, according to an arrest record obtained by Entertainment Weekly from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

In a body camera video, a trooper approaches another officer who states he pulled Koechner over for some of lane violations and noticed he had “glossy eyes” and “could smell alcohol,” WLWT-TV reported.

The trooper asked Koechner if he had been arrested for OVI before, and the actor-comedian said he had been arrested on a similar charge in December 2021, WJW reported. According to Fox News, Koechner was arrested in Ventura County, California.

Koechner was arrested after he refused to be tested for blood-alcohol concentration, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to the entertainment news website’s request for comment.

Koechner is scheduled to appear in Lawrence Municipal Court for a hearing on July 8. According to Ohio statutes, if he is found guilty of the misdemeanor crime, Koechner could face “a mandatory jail term of three consecutive days, with a maximum prison sentence of six months.”

The actor is best known for playing sports reporter Champ Kind in “Anchorman,” the 2004 movie that starred Will Ferrell. He also appeared in the 2013 sequel.

He’s known for playing sports reporter Champ Kind alongside Will Ferrell in the 2004 film “Anchorman” and also starred in the 2013 sequel, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” He has also appeared on 33 episodes of the television series, “The Goldbergs,” and was a voice actor for the animated series, “American Dad!

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

10 Free things to do in Ohio

Having fun and exploring new places shouldn't have to cost a fortune. In a state filled with state parks, museums, and gorgeous towns and cities, Ohioans have lots of options in terms of affordable activities.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

2 Arrests In Deadly Ohio Shooting

Summer break proved deadly for a 17-year-old Ohio boy. Now, police say two other teens were arrested for his shooting death. The tragedy that took a young life and forever changed the future of two other young men happened on Tuesday evening in the 4000 block of Burnham.
The Independent

Mass shooting at Ohio cooling center as residents shelter from heatwave

One person was killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting outside a community center being used as a cooling facility in Columbus, Ohio, according to police.Officials say that officers were called to Glenwood Community Center around 5pm on Wednesday when violence broke out.Witnesses say shots were fired during an argument in a parking lot near the facility’s pool.“Tragically, when arguments turn to violence, violence turns to using weapons, this is what you have,” Columbus assistant police chief LaShanna Potts said on Wednesday.Two victims were found in the parking lot and a third was located by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
California, OH
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
City
Huntington, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
Person
Will Ferrell
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
83K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy