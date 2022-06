Kubota North America, the parent company for Kubota Tractor Corp., Kubota Mfg. of America (KMA), and Kubota Industrial Equipment (KIE), has announced plans to expand the Jefferson, Ga.-based KIE operation by adding a new facility in Gainesville, Ga. Overall, the company plans to invest $140 million to construct a new building dedicated to expanding production capacity for Kubota loaders primarily for the North American market. The project is set to break ground this year and be fully operational in 2024, bringing with it more than 500 manufacturing jobs.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO