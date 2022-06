The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol released footage of Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) giving a tour to former President Donald Trump supporters, who recorded themselves making threatening remarks about various Democratic leaders during the attack, on January 5. In the footage of the tour, the rioters were seen taking photos of different stairways and entrances in the Capitol offices during the tour.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO