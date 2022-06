LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 502 Black Business Week is being held from June 19 until June 25, offering special deals and highlighting Louisville Black-owned businesses. It’s being held during the week of Juneteenth, which is known as the official end of Slavery in the United States. 502 Black Business Week was created to encourage patronage of the featured businesses, according to their website.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO