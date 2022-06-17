ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29-year-old Marquin Nwude dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 29-year-old Marquin Nwude as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday in Los Angeles. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on East Florence Avenue. According to the investigation reports, Nwude was walking in a crosswalk [...]

