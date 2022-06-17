ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 20 Best Cocktail Dresses to Wear This Summer

By Aemilia Madden
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Zqlc_0gEBm6eZ00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is a time of celebration, so it’s not unusual for a last-minute party to pop up on your calendar. Having a few easy cocktail dresses ready at the back of your closet can help to guarantee that even if a day-of invite comes your way, you’ll have an elegant cocktail dress for any party. The best summer dresses for your cocktail parties should make getting dressed easy, they can be fancy, but they should never be fussy or something you’ll need to fidget with all night. You’ll also want to pay close attention to your material of choice — since temperatures are on the rise you’ll need a dress that doesn’t hold onto heat — silk and cotton are both go-to choices.

More from WWD

What makes cocktail dresses a go-to for celebratory occasions this season is that there are a wide range of options that with the right accessories can be dressed up or down. For designer Azeeza Khan, the right style needs to be able to work for day or night. “ It would be very hard to find a cocktail dress that doesn’t match with a clean, white Air Force 1,” she explains for a more casual summer cocktail dress look. “It’s a no-fail pairing that I call on almost every day when I don’t have the bandwidth to think twice about my outfit.” As for times when dressing up is a must, she suggests, “a beautiful, oversized statement earring has never failed me in elevating a look, day or night.”

Ahead, find a few key trends to consider and our favorite pieces to shop.

Top Cocktail Dress Trends Of 2022

  • Cutout Cocktail Dresses: Cool cutouts were all over the summer runways, from emerging designers, like Christopher Esber and established labels, including Zimmermann, alike. It’s also a style favored by celebs across the style spectrum, like Hailey Bieber and J.Lo, to name a few. Try this trend for evenings when cocktail hour may turn into a full-on night on the town.
  • Bold Colors: If you have a friend’s impending nuptials on the calendar, you’ll want to avoid white, but fun colors are fair game. Summer cocktail dresses for weddings should be bright and playful, as seen in collections by designers Jacquemus and Blumarine. “ Color can be such a mood lifter and it also allows you to stand out, regardless of how simple the silhouette is,” notes Khan.
  • Minidresses: Hemlines are shrinking this season, as evidenced by the universal popularity of Miu Miu’s teeny-tiny micro skirts. For elegant cocktail events, look for minidresses with a full skirt for a polished touch, while a body-hugging silhouette in linen or cotton is beautifully eye-catching (without being too much) for a casual summer cocktail dress.
  • Minimalism: “Effortless is always in,” notes Khan. “My baseline when designing any dress is that in order to look good, you need to feel good. Pieces that can be worn effortlessly, but at the same time stand out, will always be part of any summer wardrobe.”

Top Cocktail Dresses of 2022

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Astr The Label Midi Dress

Best Floral Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : XS-XL
  • Colorways available : Navy, mauve, periwinkle, white, hunter green, buttercream, vivid violet, jade green, light orchid

This dress fits perfectly and is easy to dress up or down,” writes one reviewer. Having racked up hundreds of 5-star reviews, you can be assured that this lace dress will make you feel elegant the minute you put it on. The wide range of color options and sizes mean that you can find whatever iteration is best for you, especially if you’re looking for a petite summer cocktail dress. To style, consider a nude, heeled sandal and finish with a light summer sweater in case things cool off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvX50_0gEBm6eZ00




Astr The Label Midi Dress

$89


Buy Now

Staud Armel Dress

Best Designer Summer Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : XS-XL
  • Colorways available : Multi

Want to make a splash the moment you walk in the room? This striped dress from LA-based line, Staud , is a playful option that can work for a daytime celebration or cocktail hour. The nylon and spandex body is stretchy, meaning you’ll be able to comfortably move around the room without worrying about it wrinkling or tugging. Throw on a simple pair of white shoes and voila.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECssS_0gEBm6eZ00




Staud Armel Dress

$325


Buy Now

Paloma Wool Haya Dress

Best Ribbed Cotton Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : XS-XL
  • Colorways available : Blue

Lightweight ribbed cotton may seem a bit casual, but the right silhouette makes it a fit for an evening hour. Paloma Wool’s figure-hugging style has a cheeky twist to it, thanks to the gradient purple stripes and back straps. Try using it as a swim coverup during the day, and dressing the look up at night with spunky jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuoP7_0gEBm6eZ00




Paloma Wool Haya Dress

$203


Buy Now

Peter Dundas Minidress

Best Embellished Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : 4-8
  • Colorways available : Black

If you’re a fan of adding some sparkle to your look, consider this stylish minidress . The crystal beading is perfect if you plan on doing a little dancing on your night out. The fringe hem adds an additional playful touch of texture as well. If you’re interested in this summer’s “night luxe” trend, start here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWRb2_0gEBm6eZ00




Peter Dundas Minidress

$1,100


Buy Now

Adriana Degreas Cutout Dress

Best Halter Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : S-L
  • Colorways available : Chartreuse

Add a pop of color to your summer cocktail wardrobe with this bright cocktail dress from Adriana Degreas . The cotton material will keep you cool through the night. If you want an entry point into the popular cutout trend, the small, geometric one at the chest is a great option to consider. Because of the bold halter chain, keep your jewelry simple with a pair of gold hoops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4slu_0gEBm6eZ00




Adriana Degreas Cutout Dress

$720


Buy Now

Toteme Satin Midi Dress

Best Black Slip Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : DK 34-40
  • Colorways available : Black

There’s no denying the universal appeal of a sleek black slip dress. But this summer, try a new, sleeker aesthetic via the Stockholm-based brand, Toteme . The sophisticated slim straps and empire waist are elevated details that set this dress apart. Pair with lace-up flat sandals for daytime, or swap for heels in the evening. Top off the look with a designer bag for a little oomph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22i0jb_0gEBm6eZ00




Toteme Satin Midi Dress

$570


Buy Now

Raey Lace-Trimmed Silk Satin Slip Dress

Best Lace-Trim Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : 4-16
  • Colorways available : White

Want to take your slip dress up a notch? Try one with contrasting lace detail, like this style from Raey . The silhouette is inspired by the ‘90s, with a bias cut and waist tie. The body is made of 100% silk, so it will be soft against your skin, too. If you’re the type to prioritize comfort, this slip will surely fit the bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dkJy_0gEBm6eZ00




Raey Lace-Trim Dress

$805


Buy Now

Jonathan Simkhai Romy Dress

Best Short Summer Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : 0-10
  • Colorways available : Orange

Short hemlines are in this summer, so you’ll want to arm yourself with at least one minidress. This creamsicle-colored option from Jonathan Simkhai has subtle cutouts at the waist that cinch a little tighter, by way of stone-studded drawstrings. The swingy skirt is fab for dancing, and the additional drawstrings on the bottom allow you to adjust the dress’s height to your needs. If you love a dress you can dance in, here’s a solid option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZofN_0gEBm6eZ00




Jonathan Simkhai Romy Dress

$525


Buy Now

Cecilie Bahnsen Camden Dress

Best Smocked Cocktail Dress

  • Size : UK 6-13
  • Colorways available : Orange

Cecilie Bahnsen is a Copenhagen-based line beloved for its voluminous dresses and tops. This season, the label is putting a twist on their designs with skin-hugging smocking through the chest and hip. When there’s a party on the agenda that requires something a tad more formal, this dress is a great place to start. Try styling it with thick, gold jewelry for a glamorous finishing touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McYLw_0gEBm6eZ00




Cecilie Bahnsen Camden Dress

$1,250


Buy Now

Jacquemus Bari Dress

Best Blazer Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : 34-40
  • Colorways available : Green

Leave it to Parisian label Jacquemus to transform the blazer into something that commands attention. This bright green dress has a cutout across the back that offers an unexpected detail on the tailored staple. If you thought blazers were just for work, think again. Since it’s such an eye-catching number, keep your accessories simple and sleek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQxpX_0gEBm6eZ00




Jacquemus Bari Dress

$1,350


Buy Now

The Reformation Frasier Dress

Best Slit Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : 0-12
  • Colorways available : Black, desiree, forest, hillside, madeline, portofino, twilight

Do you love a dress that shows a little sliver of leg? Then this is the style for you. Reformation’s Frasier dress comes in a range of fun colors and prints, so you can find the option that best fits your style (and the event). Since the dress also has a high neckline and capped sleeves, it’s a thoughtful option for the shopper who doesn’t want to show too much skin. With a cocktail in hand and a designer handbag in another, you’ll look ultra sophisticated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNqFJ_0gEBm6eZ00




The Reformation Frasier Dress

$248


Buy Now

Zara Tied Printed Wrap Dress

Best Floral Summer Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : XS-XL
  • Colorways available : Multicolor

Do you constantly check Zara’s new arrivals? Then you may have already spotted this bohemian wrap dress. The front-tie closure adds a bit of a casual flair to the piece, while it still would look sophisticated with a pair of minimalist sandals. The beading details on the straps add an extra touch of playfulness that will pair well with a simple choker necklace or statement earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XD7nQ_0gEBm6eZ00




Zara Tied Printed Wrap Dress

$59


Buy Now

Isabel Marant Albi Dress

Best Summer Cocktail Dress with Sleeves

  • Sizes : 2-12
  • Colorways available : Multicolor

For nights when long sleeves are your preferred option, give Isabel Marant’s dress a spin. The delightful print is bright, but doesn’t give off over the top vibes. Plus, the puffed shoulders and nipped waist are a nod to the ‘80s, without the style ever feeling too nostalgic. Additionally, the silk fabric will help keep you cool should it be a hotter day out than you planned for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ceO7_0gEBm6eZ00




Isabel Marant Albi Dress

$976


Buy Now

Three Graces London Isa Dress

Best One-Shoulder Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : 6-16
  • Colorways available : Yellow

Not only is linen a breathable fabric choice , it’s a versatile option for a look that needs to take you from day to night. This one-shoulder smocked dress could easily be thrown on over a swimsuit, but with the addition of the right accessories, it can also be dressy. The light, buttery yellow color is great for those with a more minimalist aesthetic, but are looking to add a touch of color to their look. Try a raffia or straw bag to complete the transitional outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MErWn_0gEBm6eZ00




Three Graces London Isa Dress

$863


Buy Now

Azeeza Alcott Raw Silk White Dress

Best Trapeze Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : XS-XL
  • Colorways available : White

Sometimes during summer, you don’t want a dress that clings too tightly to the body. Not only will it show sweat marks, but it doesn’t allow your body any room to breathe. Azeeza Alcott’s swingy trapeze dress will keep you cool and comfortable. The pleated ruffles add a bit of movement, and pockets are a practical touch you’ll appreciate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbNEe_0gEBm6eZ00




Azeeza Alcott Raw Silk White Dress

$895


Buy Now

Daily Paper Masara Dress

Best Bodycon Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : XS-XXL
  • Colorways available : Black

Black doesn’t have to be boring. A strappy dress like this one is the starting point for a night-out look. The stretchy jersey fabric will hug your curves comfortably. If black is your favorite color to wear, this is a streamlined piece that you’ll reach for over and over again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3Evi_0gEBm6eZ00




Daily Paper Masara Dress

$121


Buy Now

Dôen Lupine Dress

Best Prairie Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : XS-XL
  • Colorways available : Oregano, dilys posy, park lane plaid

The prairie dress isn’t going anywhere this summer. Romantic, fluttery dresses will easily work at both a summer picnic as well as a fancier occasion on your calendar. The cotton fabric is breathable and the long breezy skirt won’t leave you overheated. Try a simple flat sandal to let the dress shine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNb13_0gEBm6eZ00




Dôen Lupine Dress

$438


Buy Now

& Other Stories Printed Strappy Midi Dress

Best Printed Slip Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : 0-12
  • Colorways available : Pink florals

Miss the sleek slip styles of the ‘90s and early ‘00s? This is your chance to test the trend out again. The & Other Stories Printed Strappy Midi Dress features a cheerful floral print with a slight tropical bent, making it a solid option to take with you on an upcoming vacation. The V-cut neckline is also a welcome alternative to the more typical square iteration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVQMz_0gEBm6eZ00




& Other Stories Printed Strappy Midi Dress

$99


Buy Now

Mara Hoffman Sloan Dress

Best Plus Size Summer Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : XS-3X
  • Colorways available : Red

Don’t be afraid to embrace a little bit of quirkiness with your dress of choice. The popcorn texture of this smocked dress adds a touch of the unexpected while the fitted silhouette offers a sleek elegance to balance out the bold color. Plus, the birla modal fabric will keep you cool through the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29J0Fi_0gEBm6eZ00




Mara Hoffman Sloan Dress

$495


Buy Now

Johanna Ortiz Vivo Midi Dress

Best Beach Cocktail Dress

  • Sizes : 0-6
  • Colorways available : Green

Not all cocktail hours call for the same wardrobe. If you’re planning on heading to the beach for an evening soiree, you need a dress that has a more tropical feel to it. The palm print on this Johanna Ortiz sarong-inspired dress fits a tropical destination. Plus, with the additional fringe on the bottom and beaded neckline, there’s just enough visually to make this dress one of your forever favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vL1jQ_0gEBm6eZ00




Johanna Ortiz Ritmo Vivo Fringe Midi Dress

$1450


Buy Now

Meet the Experts

Azeeza Khan is a Chicago-based fashion designer. She founded her eponymous label, Azeeza, in 2013.

Meet the Author

Aemilia Madden is a writer, editor, and brand consultant who has worked in the fashion industry for over eight years. She’s an Oakland, California native and Brooklyn resident. When she’s not writing about the latest trends, including for summer pants,  Aemilia is running in prospect park, testing new recipes on her friends, and trying to keep up with her New Yorker subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany &...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink at Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Click here to read the full article. Penélope Cruz not surprisingly looked to Chanel at the 2022 Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. On Monday, the actress attended the 15th annual dinner at the Tribeca Festival, which was hosted by Chanel. She wore a pink silk jacquard dress by the French luxury fashion house from its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, with a bag, jewelry and shoes also by Chanel.More from WWDInside the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists DinnerZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchPhotos from the Time 100 Gala Among those who also attended included Lucy Boynton, Christy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Marant
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Dresses#Cocktail Parties#Wrap Dress#Sweater Dresses#Wwd Photos#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Air Force 1
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy